Blown opportunities

Every time Cal football has lost, the team has been able to make up for its lows on the road with highs at home. And the Bears are back home once again, looking to avoid their first losing streak of the season.

As evidenced by their wins against ranked teams like Texas and Utah, the Bears are capable of pulling off upsets at home. But against No. 5 Washington, Cal is going to be entering this game as a heavy underdog this week, and a bounceback win doesn’t seem that likely.

And it doesn’t get much better from there. After Washington, the Bears will still have No. 25 Washington State on the road and Stanford and UCLA at home. In most years, Cal usually racks up most of its wins in the first half of the season. When the second half of the schedule hits, the quality of opponents goes up, and the losses pile up.

Last year, the Bears started the year off winning five straight but went 2-5 in the next seven games to finish 7-5. In 2014, Cal started off 4-1 but only won one more game to finish the season. For the past three years, Stanford, USC and UCLA are three schools that are always scheduled in the second half of the season, and they are a large reason for the Bears’ disappointing second-half season runs.

This year looks like it could be a similar story as well, as the last four games of the season don’t look that promising. The Huskies are undefeated and a top-five team in the country. While Cal has been able to play competitively at home, Washington appears to be on another level this year.

After this week is a road game against Washington State. The Cougars appear to have figured things out and have won six straight, but the main factor will be the Bears playing on the road. And no matter who they play when they’re away, they always struggle for some reason.

Then Cal will have Stanford and UCLA at home. The Bears might be able to win those two games because they’re at home and the Cardinal and the Bruins have struggled just as much as the Bears have.

There is still a chance for Cal to improve its record and make a late run at a winning streak. But it is kind of disappointing two-thirds into the season to see the Bears just 4-4. Of those eight games, Cal’s only lopsided loss came last week against USC, when the Bears were on short rest and were not able to suit up many of their key players.

Every other game except Hawaii has been competitive and came down to the last possession of the game. Cal has been in position every week to win. But unfortunately for the Bears, they have not been able to close games out on the road. What hurts more is the losses on the road came against teams Cal should have beat easily.

Arizona State and Oregon State were both teams many thought the Bears would have no trouble beating. But the Sun Devils came back from a two-touchdown deficit and outscored Cal by 17 in the fourth quarter. And against Oregon State, Davis Webb hurt his throwing hand on the second play of the game and the passing attack that has made the Bears’ offense so dangerous wasn’t working like it was supposed to.

Cal should be 7-1 right now. But because of blown opportunities, fatigue and injuries, things haven’t quite worked out that way. Of course, there were games the Bears probably shouldn’t have won, but they ended up winning because of late game errors by other teams. The bottom line is Cal played well enough to stick with every team and put itself in position to make a game-winning play.

This team is too talented to be 4-4 right now. While there are still four games left to improve their season, the Bears could be enjoying way more wins right now if it wasn’t for the missed chances on the road.