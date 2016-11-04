CA Fair Political Practices Commission files lawsuit against District 3 City Council candidate

The California Fair Political Practices Commission, or FPPC, alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that District 3 City Council candidate Al Murray and his campaign violated the Political Reform Act by failing to file required campaign finance documents.

The Political Reform Act stipulates that candidates for office file pre-election campaign statements covering two specified reporting periods. According to the city campaign filings, Murray has not filed a campaign finance statement for the period spanning from July 1 to Sept. 22.

According to the lawsuit, through failing to file for this period, Murray is “denying voters the information sought and subverting the intent of the law requiring disclosure of campaign expenditures.” Murray has, however, filed a campaign finance report spanning the period from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22.

The FPPC called for the judge to impose fines of up to $5,000 per violation of the Political Reform Act, in addition to fines of no more than the amount of contributions not properly reported, attorney’s fees and other relief.

“Any action in law of administrative action would not be sufficient because it would not compel Defendants to comply with the law immediately,” the lawsuit states. “Thereby denying voters the information sought and subverting the intent of the law requiring disclosure of campaign expenditures.”

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.