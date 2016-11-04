Cal men’s basketball takes care of business without Ivan Rabb in season-opening exhibition

A deserved hullabaloo has been made of Ivan Rabb as the college basketball season draws near. In fact, Cal’s brightest star was nominated to the AP preseason All-America team this week. But, if there were a moment to reify the impending doom he intends to bring upon the NCAA, it evidently wasn’t in front of a tiny crowd in an exhibition game against Cal Baptist on an early November Thursday.

No, Rabb sat out his team’s first soiree with real competition for a reason that lies somewhere between precaution of injury and meaninglessness of the contest. Despite missing him, though, Rabb’s team played well enough to beat the Lancers, 81-73, at Haas.

In his absence, the Bears opened in some weird top-heavy-but-still-small unit featuring four guards around 7-foot-1 behemoth Kingsley Okoroh. Sam Singer, Grant Mullins, Jabari Bird and Stephen Domingo are all better offensively than defensively, so this lineup relied on the sharpshooters shooting sharply. And they did.

Mullins, Domingo and Bird all hit threes in the opening minutes on the way to a quick 15-2 lead, and Okoroh was a beast inside, eating the lunch of 6-foot-9 Lancer center Kalidou Diouf.

At that point, the Bears brought in subs, and at that point, they struggled. Sophomore Don Coleman, redshirt freshman Roman Davis and freshman Charlie Moore were parts of a unit that couldn’t find rhythm offensively and was very slow on defensive rotations. This allowed the Lancers to uncork a few weakside threes and, soon enough, the Bears were up only 24-20 against almost certainly the worst team with which they’ll share the court all year.

Moore, however, began to shine as more starters were subbed in around him. The youngster showed a good, natural feel in the pick and roll, and he was at the very least a pester on defense. He hit a three as the half expired, and the Bears went into the break up 40-32.

Cal would begin the second half with more threes, as Mullins, Coleman and Roger Moute a Bidias all splashed triples to open another comfortable lead early on. Cal held on better, at least early, thanks in no small part to the scoring of Mullins. The transfer shot 50 percent from three, and six-for-11 overall.

Okoroh, when playing, was an effective enough rim protector. But foul trouble and an actual aversion to shooting from more than three feet out makes him literally unplayable for long stretches. The other option, Kameron Rooks, offered little relief from these issues but did a better job of finishing rim rolls and fighting through contact, ending with 16 points and eight boards.

Cal struggled late, though, and allowed a strong Lancer finish. Through the kinks, the Bears pulled out a win that was closer than expected.

“I’m sure there’s a lot that coach will talk to us about, especially on defense,” Mullins said. “But it was good to get out there and see what all this hard work has been for.”

The Bears played just OK, but the black hole Rabb left was a constant reminder that this game, ultimately, didn’t matter. There were more substitutions than will happen in the regular season and a lot of minutes given out to players who aren’t exactly used to such extended run, as head coach Cuonzo Martin tries out different combinations to see where exactly the cream rises.

So while bright spots — such as Moute a Bidias being an absolute torment on defense, Stephen Domingo becoming an actual offensive threat or Grant Mullins showing legitimate flashes of being the shooter he so desperately needs to be — won’t count for much in the real-life wins-losses column, they’re evidence of growth for a team that was missing its best two players from last year. And while Jaylen Brown won’t return, Rabb will soon be back for a team that does indeed look better than the one that lost to Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

For now, that’s all we know. But for now, it’s all that matters.

