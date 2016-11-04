City planning programs must reflect diversity of communities served

UC Berkeley’s Master of City Planning program, ranked No. 2 in the nation by Planetizen in 2015, has a lot to be proud of. It boasts a complement of world-renowned faculty, rigorous coursework and esteemed alumni, not to mention a vibrant student body. (Full disclosure: I am part of it.)

So why did more than 20 students and recent program alumni hold a demonstration during a recent site visit inspection by the Planning Accreditation Board, or PAB, which is the governing body with the power to either renew or rescind our program’s accreditation under their national standards?

It’s simple: There are a few key ways in which our program can and must improve — one of which is the diversity of the student body.

Like many students around campus, most of us who come to the campus’s planning program come with a mission and a passion to help build a more socially just world. Each year, the program attracts students who are looking for tools with which to serve the collective good. Whether we are most drawn to affordable housing, accessible parks or safe bike lanes, planning students are hoping to impact the built environment in order to improve quality of life within cities and beyond.

Yet we aren’t the first people to build careers around these aims. Good intentions in planning are as old as the field itself. In fact, the origins of planning have their roots in public health, as cities responded to the need for sanitation systems. But social injustices within the planning field are just as old. Segregation has accompanied material deprivations in cities for hundreds of years. Reading the history of cities reveals a story in which power, privilege and oppression play out across the geographic fabric where citizens live, work and play.

Those threads of structural (dis)advantage reach deeply into the work planners do today. Many Bay Area residents are familiar with the pressures that neighborhood gentrification can put on low-income communities of color. There is additional history that puts these dynamics into context, including the targeting of these same communities by banks peddling subprime mortgages that facilitated the 2008 foreclosure crisis and, earlier, government-sanctioned racial segregation via “redlining.” The maps detailing this early 20th century practice, in which the government deemed mortgages for black and brown folks too risky to guarantee, show an uncanny resemblance to modern day maps of underinvestment and neglect dotting city landscapes across the country.

These stories of structural oppression built into cities — and their surrounding regions — go on and on. While planning is certainly not the only field to blame, planners have been culpable in many of the systemic injuries inflicted upon marginalized communities in the U.S. and elsewhere. The striking part is that most of these harms were not born of ill will or even indifference. Some of the most well-meaning initiatives, such as public housing projects and the infamous “urban renewal” era, have had the most dire consequences.

So what has gone wrong? Where is the disconnect between professionals motivated by the social good and the unacceptable outcomes for low-income communities of color that continue to bear compound hardships?

Top-down planning approaches that favor “expert” opinions over community engagement are part of the problem. However, the level of representation of low-income people and people of color even within the field has an impact on the quality of work planners do for and with communities of greatest need.

The American Planning Association states, “Diversity within the profession is essential to finding a common and encompassing community vision. … Increasing social equity, diversity, and minority participation must occur in order to better serve minority populations.” One reason for this is intuitive: It is important to cultivate a diversity of perspectives within a field in order to address complex social problems. More importantly, however, is the reality that planners cannot address the systemic roots of these issues in the wider world if we cannot address these issues within our own field. The same forces of racism and classism that drive the marginalization of communities of color are the same issues working against an inclusive workforce in the planning profession.

Planning students at UC Berkeley are taking action because we understand the bigger picture. Diversity within the field starts with diversity at our professional schools. It is essential for the College of Environmental Design to prioritize this goal for our program. Unfortunately, it has recently taken a step backward by discontinuing the Dean’s Fellowship for Diverse Leadership as of 2014.

This scholarship fully funded up to eight graduate students across the environmental design disciplines for one semester every year. It was a critical, concrete effort to recruit low-income students and students of color to one of the top professional planning schools. The College of Environmental Design must take meaningful steps to rectify this situation, including but not limited to reinstating this scholarship immediately.

It is a problem that the diversity of the student body in UC Berkeley’s Master of City Planning program does not adequately reflect the communities that we are being trained to serve — especially at a public university in a majority-minority state. The ability of the program to serve its stated mission of “improv(ing) equity, the economy and the environment in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and metropolitan regions” is at stake. We must find a way to fund diversity in our program, or our work will remain incomplete.

Brooke Stanton is a UC Berkeley student in the Master of City Planning and Master of Public Health programs.