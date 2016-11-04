Honey spiced milk

My sister and I aren’t huge fans of milk, but when we discovered this delectable winter recipe, we actually felt excited to drink this dairy delight. This easy rendition on a coffee shop classic — honey steamed milk — is so easy and so delicious, that you’ll never want to have a normal cup of milk again.

What you’ll need:

Makes one glass

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon mixed spices — pinch of ground black pepper, ground cardamom, etc. (optional)

What you’ll do:

Put the honey, cinnamon and optional mixed spices in a cup. Pour one cup of milk in a pan and warm it up on a stove over medium heat. Don’t cover the pan or the milk will boil and overflow. Note: If you don’t want to heat it up in a pan, warm a cup of milk for two minutes in the microwave. Watch the milk carefully if heating in a pan so it doesn’t curdle. As soon as bubbles start to form in the milk (or you’ve tested the temperature by dipping your finger in), remove the pan from the stove and pour the milk in your cup. Stir the milk so that the honey isn’t completely settled at the bottom of the cup.

As we finish midterm season and get into finals season, this hot drink will keep you energized and happy. Enjoy!

