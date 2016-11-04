Hot spiced apple cider recipe

Can’t get enough cinnamon and other fall flavors this season? This recipe is perfect if you like the fall feel of pumpkin spice lattes but don’t want milk or half-and-half. As a laid-back counterpart to its more outgoing cousin, sparkling apple cider, this drink will make you feel like a fancy adult sipping on elegant apple juice. Holding a cup of this cozy drink while lounging with a couple friends is a relaxing way to spend your cold autumn nights. To make a more grown-up version of this spicy apple drink, add a splash of brandy or rum and you’ll be the life of the party.
What you’ll need (for 8 servings):
- 8 cups of apple cider
- 1 orange
- 1 teaspoon of whole cloves
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- a pinch of ground nutmeg
What you’ll do:
- Peel the oranges and slice the skin into 1-inch strips. You’ll only use the rinds in this recipe, so feel free to eat the fruit later.
- Add the apple cider to a saucepan along with the orange peels and maple syrup.
- Stir in the ground cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice.
- Put the cloves in a coffee filter or wrap two paper towels around them. Tie it with a piece of yarn to prevent the cloves from falling out. You can also put the whole cloves directly into the saucepan and later strain the liquid. Then, put the clove-filter combination in the saucepan.
- Bring the mixture to a boil. Once its boiling, turn down the heat and simmer for 20 minutes so all the spices can combine with the apple cider.
- Take out the orange peels and cloves and serve immediately.
- If you find the apple cider to be too concentrated, add 1 cup of water to the pot. Add sticks of cinnamon for extra presentation points.
Enjoy!
Contact Angeline Nguyen at [email protected].
Read our full comment policy