Let ‘Em Know: Bug Rivera makes the most of his opportunities

Long before Bug Rivera played any competitive football, he found his first athletic love on a skateboard. He got his first skateboard in preschool and spent a lot of his earliest years learning to ride, much to the annoyance of his mother Susan. Concern for her young son’s safety consistently made her check that he was wearing pads.

“He always challenged himself to do crazy tricks that would drive me up the wall because I was worried that he was going to get hurt,” Susan says.

Bug would always remove the pads when his mother wasn’t looking and would always end up scraped. But he didn’t care. He wanted to achieve his skateboarding goals and he wanted to look the part while doing so.

And although he has since traded his skateboarding pads for football ones, Bug’s tough nature remains, as he has become a respectable slot receiver for the Cal football team.

Bug got his tough nature ─ and his start to football ─ from an early age at large, tight-knit family gatherings at his grandmother’s house in Seaside, California.

Bug and his siblings ─ Scoobie, Tiffany and Jason — are a mix of Puerto Rican, Mexican, Filipino, African American and Korean, and with such a vast heritage, large family gatherings helped shape his perspective. Bug’s maternal Halmoni (“grandmother” in Korean) was from Seoul, and he grew up spending a lot of free time at her house with his siblings and more than 40 cousins, of whom he is the absolute youngest.

As the youngest in the family, Bug never wanted to feel left out. He was quick to tag along with his older peers, playing football, baseball and basketball as early as 3 years old. Keeping up wasn’t exactly easy for Bug, as Scoobie and their cousin, Michael Avila, played football at FBS schools, and the whole family has always been passionate about athletics. This passion comes largely thanks to Bug’s uncle, Ron Rivera.

The Rivera family is best known for Ron, who won Super Bowl XX with the 1985 Chicago Bears. He is currently the head coach of the Carolina Panthers as well as a two-time NFL Coach of the Year. Bug quickly caught on to his family’s athletic inclination and love for sports. Competing with his siblings helped him acquire a toughness that cannot be taught.

“I was in elementary school playing with kids in middle school and high school,” Bug says. “I would either come back to my parents bruised and bloody-nosed, or my mom would have to come and get me to stop me from playing.”

Just like with skateboarding, Susan only had her son’s health and best interests in mind. But a few scratches here and there were nothing to deter the young Rivera from pushing himself in athletics and all aspects of his life.

Throughout his youth, Bug found his role on football teams as a small, elusive running back and kick returner. When Ron was the defensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers, Bug visited him a few times and found one of his first sports role models while spending time with the team.

“He got an opportunity to be around Darren Sproles, who I think at the time he looked up to,” Ron says to The Daily Californian. “Now he’s the same size as Darren if you look at them eye to eye. But I think Darren Sproles was his role model in terms of smaller player making it pretty big.”

Unfortunately for Bug, his size — he is generously listed as 5 feet and 8 inches ─ was still a limiting factor in the world of athletics. Despite receiving top accolades on the Cypress High School football team, he was not heavily recruited by top college programs.

“I want to experience everything I possibly can and get the most out of my life.” -Bug Rivera

Bug joined the football team at the University of San Diego, an FCS program, in the fall of 2012, having been recruited as a running back by head coach Ron Caragher. After Bug redshirted his freshman season, Caragher left USD for San Jose State, and Bug started to find his niche in his second year. Under new coach Dale Lindsey, Bug was catching passes while split out wide but was also taking handoffs in the backfield.

The Toreros were in position to share the Pioneer Football League title, but the school’s athletic administration became aware of improper financial aid given to players and decided to remove itself from title consideration, vacating conference games from that season. Rumors then circulated around the team that the program would face recruitment penalties or that the program would dissolve completely. Amid another setback in his football career, Bug responded just as expected: by working even harder to achieve what he wanted, this time to keep his career alive.

He first tried to follow Caragher to SJSU, thinking a reunion would be an easy way to transition into a system he was already familiar with. USD blocked that transfer, though — Bug speculates his team feared a mass exodus of players to SJSU. As a result, Bug sent his tape to various schools, including Cal. Ron, a Bears alumnus, put in a phone call to Cal and was told that Bug could walk on if he got into the school as a transfer.

The next fall, Bug was sitting on the Bears’ bench figuring out his place in Sonny Dykes’ Bear Raid. Behind the likes of Daniel Lasco, Khalfani Muhammad, Vic Enwere and Tre Watson, snaps at running back were few and far between, so Bug worked with the coaching staff to become a slot receiver, where he would debut in 2015.

“All throughout my life, I’d been a starter, the main guy in football. And then when I got here, I had to sit out a year, and the next year I had a lot of great receivers in front of me,” Bug says. “That allowed me to take a step back and really learn the game from a different perspective. Be a student of everything, take everything in, learn from the people in front of me.”

Bug’s tendency to pick up the best of those around him, however, is not limited to football. In addition to his family’s influence on his choice of sport, Bug has an artistic side, which he first discovered through his love for music. His parents would play oldies music — including Earth, Wind & Fire and artists from Motown — throughout the house, and Scoobie was always digging through crates bringing home the latest records.

“From the time he wakes up in the morning … to the time he goes to bed, he has music on like this background soundtrack to his life,” Susan says.

When the family moved to Southern California, Bug’s mother would take him to various museums such as LACMA and the Getty, where he took an even greater liking to art. Over the years, his enjoyment of art led to his interests in photography and then film. By the time he had gotten to college, Bug had produced a few short films, and he is currently pursuing a major in film.

“When we were younger — my cousins and I and Bug — we would all get together and make short films, not just family videos, but we would try to come up with these big elaborate scripts,” Tiffany says.

Bug has plans to combine his interests in football and film to work somewhere in media. This past summer, Ron gave him an opportunity to visit the Panthers’ training camp to see the inner workings of a football team, ranging from media relations to coaching.

“He’s played all of these sports his whole life, he’s had many coaches, and I know he’s seen different ways to coach. He likes to interact with people, and he’s very intelligent,” says John Rivera, Bug’s father. “So I think that might be something in his future.”

Bug cherished the opportunity to meet so many people involved off the field with an NFL team that had just gone to a Super Bowl. He even got to watch his uncle interview with “60 Minutes” for a segment about Cam Newton.

“It was amazing because I got to see everything. I got to experience the coaching side of things, the administrative side of things, the scouting process and even the media relations side,” Bug says. “There’s so much that goes into football and just behind the scenes, people don’t really realize.”

Although his current football experience is separate from his creative outlets, Bug’s teammates can clearly observe his artistic expression on the field, even when he isn’t trying to express himself. The Bears listen to music during practice, and it allows Bug to have a positive attitude every day he comes to the field. Both in games on the sideline and throughout practice, he can be seen dancing to the music, whether on the speakers or in his head.

“That’s probably the biggest part of my life, being able to listen to music. That really changes my whole day out here at practice,” Bug says. “Once I hear some music, it doesn’t matter what’s going on, I’ll have a good time.”

And his positive attitude is contagious.

Despite not getting the most snaps, he has emerged as a motivational leader on the team. He is grateful for the opportunity Cal has given him and always has a smile on his face at practice and games. Bug and fellow receiver Vic Wharton III run what they call the “party line” when the team stretches, only having teammates who are excited and ready to work hard and have fun join them on their line.

“He’s the one who makes me get amped up,” Wharton says. “(He’s a) small guy but has a big heart, and you can see that the way he plays and the way he carries himself.”

“I think Darren Sproles was his role model in terms of smaller player making it pretty big.” – Ron Rivera

Just last week, the Bears played on the road, facing a tough and clearly better-rested USC team. Cal had its second consecutive mid-week game, this one on six days’ rest against an opponent coming off a bye week. Within the first three minutes of the second quarter, the Bears were down 21-0, and the game was effectively over. Sure, Cal did finish with 24 points on the board, but the offense had difficulty keeping pace with a Trojan offense that ran roughshod on the undeniably fatigued Bears defense.

The Bears’ perseverance, however, was highlighted by none other than Bug, who ─ with Cal down 35-17 in the middle of the third quarter ─ caught a screen pass on second down. He then used a brutal stiff arm to stifle arguably the nation’s best cornerback, Adoree’ Jackson, and turn eight yards into 12. The play was seemingly meaningless, as the Bears would turn the ball over on downs later that drive, but the fighting sentiment resonated most, as Bug didn’t hesitate to force himself into the taller Jackson.

Over the course of the season, that is just what Cal fans have gotten used to, with Bug having a catch for more than 10 yards in each appearance he has made. Bug has solidified his role as a reliable option in the slot and has become respected for his drive.

From his first days on a skateboard until now, Bug has continued to work toward his goals. After this season, the redshirt senior’s playing career will likely come to a close, but it is difficult to see his involvement in football off the field ending.

And while very little is certain about his future, one thing is for sure: Bug’s approach to life won’t change.

“I’m a yes man. If you ask me if I want to do something, I’m most likely going to say ‘yes.’ I want to experience everything I possibly can and get the most out of my life,” Bug says. “Thankfully, football has given me that opportunity to see a portion of the world most people don’t get to see.”

Vikram Muller covers football. Contact him at [email protected].