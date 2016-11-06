Berkeley police respond to multiple gunshots near Telegraph and Durant avenues

Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Telegraph and Durant avenues about 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Earlier that morning about 1:30 a.m., a large crowd of people had congregated in front of Pappy’s Grill and Sports Bar on Telegraph Avenue, partying in the street, according to a UC Berkeley student in the vicinity, Robert Becsenescu.

“They would stop cars and hit them,” Becsenescu said, adding that the crowd looked to be made up mostly of non-students.

With the crowd growing rowdier, Becsenescu said a man took out a gun and shot three times in the air.

Berkeley police responded within minutes of the initial reports, according to BPD officer Christopher Schulz, and cordoned off the street. By about 2:20 a.m., the area had been reopened for traffic.

Residents of Channing-Bowditch Apartments gathered across the street in front of Maximino Martinez Commons after evacuating when fire alarms were triggered. Two fire trucks from Berkeley Fire Department responded to the nearby area.

A BPD spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment as of 2:50 a.m.

Whether BPD apprehended a shooter is unknown.

