Cal women’s basketball dominates Westmont in season-opening exhibition, 87-48

Cal women’s basketball opened its 2016-17 season with a huge 87-48 win over Westmont in an exhibition game. The Bears’ offense was led by Asha Thomas (17 points, 8-10) and Kristine Anigwe (20 points, 10-12). Mikayla Cowling and CJ West led Cal in rebounds with seven, followed by Courtney Range who recorded five. Cal shot a very healthy 64.4 percent from the field, as opposed to Westmont’s 30.2 percent. Cowling and freshman Jaelyn Brown recorded six and five assists, respectively. Westmont’s leading scorers were Kayla Sato and Morgan Haskin with 12 points apiece. The Bears outrebounded the Warriors on the defensive end, 27 to 9, but lost the rebounding battle on offense, 12 to 20. Overall, it was easy pickings for Cal as it looked to be in control of the match from tipoff.

Full recap to follow.

Devang Prasad covers women’s basketball. Contact him at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @DevangPrasad.