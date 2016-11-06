Go bears, go vote!

The 2016 elections are historical. Not only because our country might elect the first woman president, but because we have the ability to champion our needs and interests as students and set a significant precedence for generations of future students.

This election, we have the opportunity to make our voices heard. For the first time in eight years, we will be electing a new U.S. president. For the first time in 24 years, we will be electing a new California U.S. senator. And for the first time in 15 years, we will be electing a new mayor of Berkeley. We will also get to vote on 17 state propositions on controversial topics such as the legalization of marijuana and the suspension of the death penalty, as well as 21 local ballot measures including the protection of limited affordable housing and the renovation and repair of Berkeley’s infrastructure.

This election, we must vote.

We’ve all heard about the impending tuition hikes. We’ve all experienced the negligent policies toward our food and housing security. And we’ve all seen the lack of effort made to improve our safety both on and off campus.

We have consistently voiced our concerns: expressing our anger and frustration on Facebook, participating in various protests and demonstrations and actively lobbying City Council members and state legislators.



But unless we show our local, state and national elected officials that we are a constituency deserving of proper representation and advocacy, will they actually care?

Well in this election, we will show them why. Because in this election, we will vote.

When constituents vote, legislators listen. After all, it is the responsibility of elected officials to reflect their constituency’s needs and interests. If all eligible voters across our 240,000-student UC system vote in this election, we will have greater influence over our decisionmakers and policymakers.

For those of us who are privileged and able to, now is the time to vote.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, young people have consistently had lower voter turnout than all other age groups. In 2012, only 38 percent of eligible 18- to 24-year-olds voted, an embarrassing percentage when compared to the 69.7 percent of eligible 65+ voters who did.

As students at the flagship public university, known across the world for our political activism and civic engagement, it is up to us to live up to these expectations. It is up to us to vote.

So if you’re eligible to vote in this election, don’t just complain about problems you see; Do something about them on Tuesday.

Go bears, go vote!

André Luu is the External Affairs Vice President of the Associated Students of the University of California.