Hypocrisy of government in views towards marijuana

I have been researching the statewide legalization of marijuana. My purpose in this article is not to persuade your vote on Nov. 8 in one way or another. Rather, it is to provide you with knowledge that I believe will be integral to your decision.

A number of experts, including CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, have previously addressed the contradiction between federal marijuana law and the government’s patent on the substance. Here, I have laid out a few of these facts so that you, the voter, are better informed.

On Nov. 8, voters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 64. This proposition would legalize the recreational use of marijuana and hemp subject to sales taxes. Further it would establish marketing standards and restrictions for marijuana products. Moreover, it authorizes re-sentencing and destruction of records for those previously faced with marijuana convictions. Not surprisingly, government corruption and hypocrisy taints this entire issue.

The government, specifically the DEA, classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug. What does that mean? To be classified as Schedule 1, a substance must “have no currently accepted medical use in the United States, a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision, and a high potential for abuse.” Let’s focus here on “have no currently accepted medical use.” Now surely, if the DEA classifies this substance as Schedule 1, they must truly believe it has no medical use? Unfortunately, that is not how the government operates here.

The government, specifically The Department of Health and Human Services, holds Patent #6630507 (feel free to read it), which is the the right to the use of marijuana as a medical application. This patent covers non-psychoactive cannabinoids, both synthetic and natural. Specific language included in this patent details the medical benefits including that “the cannabinoid is used to prevent or treat an ischemic or neurodegenerative disease in the central nervous system of a subject” and details how this can relieve effects of “Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, HIV … etc.” Not only does the government hold this patent, but according to an interview with Jason Cranford, CEO of Haleigh’s Hope Inc, it also licenses this patent out to numerous pharmaceutical companies for upward of $40,000 per year.

Now let’s talk about justice. While the government holds this patent and makes money off of licensing it to companies, the Department of Justice jails and uses taxpayer money to fund the imprisonment of thousands of people, often for mere possession of the substance.

So consider the hypocrisy and corruption on part of the national government in regards to its stance on marijuana use. The government has already been making revenue off the same substance it jails thousands of citizens for having. Use this article as a base for researching more about this topic before casting your vote Nov. 8.

Asha Culhane-Husain is a UC Berkeley student in the Haas School of Business