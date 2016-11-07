A more perfect union

Over the past few weeks, I have attempted to demonstrate how and why partisanship and petty rivalries damage the effective functioning of the ASUC — namely, that the two-party system of CalSERVE and Student Action dominance is the cause of most of the stupid bullshittery that seems like it should be easily avoidable.

Two-party systems are a poor foundation for effective democracy. Voting populations are large and diverse; the perspectives and needs that their elected representatives should defend are similarly diverse. When two parties control that representation and have the final say on presenting solutions, all that wonderful diversity is boiled down into only two party platforms.

As this complexity and representation gets whittled away into two clunky choices clumsily approximating the wants of half the population, the parties veer away from being coalitions of similarly minded constituencies and toward being purely opposition to the enemy party. Look no further than our current presidential election; with polarization of the Democratic and Republican parties at an all-time high, both major-party nominees are the most unpopular of all time, and record numbers of voters are turning out not for their own candidate but against the opposition..

And although UC Berkeley is notoriously politically minded and home to one of the best political science departments in the world, we nevertheless have fallen prey to the same long national nightmare. CalSERVE and Student Action have controlled the ASUC with virtually no competition for 20 years and have come to be defined more by their opposition to each other and their drive to maintain primacy than by any truly coherent set of core governing principles.

But, unlike the assuredly doomed American democracy, all hope is not necessarily lost for the ASUC. Although we have let ourselves stray too far down the path of nonrepresentative democracy, we’re not yet on the brink of the full destruction of the republic (ASUC President Will Morrow is not exactly our equivalent to Donald Trump). And, of course, the ASUC has the benefit of my own appropriately prescient and extremely excellent political advice.

The ASUC has a history of actually viable third parties and independent candidates. Right now, the only representatives of that tradition are SQUELCH! and independent, MEMSSA-endorsed senator Alaa Aissi (the Middle Eastern Muslim Sikh and South Asian Coalition, a student group, traditionally endorses and wins at least one party-independent senate candidate every year).

And despite the united front they manage to present come election season, the two major parties are always plagued by rumors of dissention within the ranks — factions within the parties know they are not being represented to their fullest capacity and express frustration with the obligation to be deferential to their chairs’ authority. This, coupled with the relative ease with which any well-organized and well-informed student group could theoretically elect a senator, leaves the voting populace ripe for the emergence of viable third parties.

Some specific examples:

The ECO coalition emerged as an organized group during the 2015 election season and has endorsed a CalSERVE candidate both years since then, despite the fact that its specific goals do not cleanly align with those of the larger CalSERVE coalition. It is provably large enough to elect its own senator and, furthermore, already has the infrastructure to effectively run and win campaigns. It also has the unique benefit of having a platform — environmental issues — that is universal across students, giving it clear opportunities to expand its base.

The Cooperative Movement Party actually existed until very recently. It began to lose autonomy when its 2014 senate candidate, Austin Pritzkat, was co-endorsed by CalSERVE. By last year’s election season, it had been completely swallowed by the CalSERVE mass — its most recent senator, Sheena Paul, was running as CalSERVE’s presidential candidate, and it had no senate candidate at all. There is no reason it could not have a resurgence as soon as this upcoming season.

The Jewish community is traditionally part of the Student Action base and proved it had the capacity to elect three senators as recently as two years ago (Senators Haley Broder, Hannah Frankl and Ori Herschmann). Though Student Action has run Jewish candidates every year since then, none of them have won a seat. But the failures of Student Action don’t mean the community is suddenly incapable of voting or their needs have suddenly disappeared.

I am not naive enough to imagine that Student Action and CalSERVE will immediately self-destruct; in fact, I don’t even wish it. As I’ve stated before, neither party is inherently evil, but both are corrupted by their endless struggle for the majority. Both just need to shrink to the point where they can go back to focusing on their platforms rather than on defeating their foes. The bloat of the parties will be a necessary — in fact, a welcomed — sacrifice on the altar of better student representation.

Jake Fineman writes the Monday column on the ASUC. Contact him at [email protected].