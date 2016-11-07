Jaylen Brown records 1st career NBA start for Boston Celtics

Celtics’ rookie Jaylen Brown made his first NBA start against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 3 and impressed, giving Boston fans a young player to be excited about.

Brown has evident upside at 20-years-old, already getting a shot to start early in his pro career. He was placed in the starting lineup with usual starter Jae Crowder sustaining an ankle injury versus the Chicago Bulls the night before.

He seized the opportunity and took on the challenge of a head-to-head matchup versus James. That’s a task not easy for anyone in the NBA, let alone a rookie only a few games into his NBA career.

He did not seem phased going against the league’s best player, treating the matchup like any other and going at James on the offensive and defensive end. Brown was just a competitor looking to take advantage of his shot to show the league and fans his game.

He rose to the occasion in this nationally televised matchup and posted a solid stat line. He tallied 19 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 35 minutes, while going eight of 16 from the field en route to the Celtics’ 128-122 loss to the Cavaliers.

Teams are giving Brown wide open looks from three, fully aware that this is part of his game still in the works, as he only shot 29.4 percent from three during his lone season at Cal. But with his outside shot steadily improving, he seems to be moving in the right direction to making defenses pay. His three-point shooting looked crisp against the Cavaliers, with Brown going three of six from distance.

Also, Brown’s physicality and ability to get to the rim were attributes that highlighted his first start performance. At 6 feet 7 inches and 225 pounds, he has the size and strength to match up against some of the league’s most physically opposing players.

In the first half, Brown had a play that reaffirmed his abilities and let fans know he’s not backing down, even against King James. He drove to the hoop on the right baseline against James, finishing with an emphatic two-handed slam.

Brown undeniably still has a lot to learn, but this early success versus one of the NBA’s elite talents is a step in the right direction for a player amid his transition to pro-level competition. He did not seem phased by the bright lights or the match against some of the league’s best. He is rather just playing his game and, in return, excelling thus far.

Not many were expecting Brown to go No. 3 overall to the Celtics in the NBA Draft or start this early in his career. Yet, he seems to be quieting the naysayers, who questioned facets of his game such as rebounding and outside shooting touch.

Though Crowder will likely reclaim his starting role once his injury is healed, Boston clearly has something in Brown: a face of the future for the Celtics’ franchise and a player who will continue to get better with time.

Celtics’ head coach Brad Stevens already has confidence in Brown, not only implementing him as an integral player off the Celtics’ bench early on in the season but also choosing him as the fill-in starter for the currently injured Crowder.

Brown is in the perfect position to excel with a coaching staff who believes in him and a roster primed to compete in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

