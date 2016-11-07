Pumpkin pancake recipe

Every year after Halloween, my mom finds herself at a loss for what to do with the leftover pumpkins that we mercilessly carved into spoopy jack-o’-lanterns. She sees pumpkins as food first and foremost, rather than decorations we use to entertain trick-or-treaters. Seeing the potential in this orange squash, she figured out how to skin them and cut out the flesh. Putting them in the blender, she transforms this would-be trash pumpkin into piping-hot pancakes. I’ve made her recipe student-friendly by substituting a whole pumpkin with ready-made and easily purchasable pumpkin puree. You can find this either in the baking aisle or canned vegetable and fruits section at the market.

What you’ll need:



1 ½ cups milk

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 egg

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground allspice

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

What you’ll do:



Combine the milk, pumpkin puree, egg, vegetable oil and maple syrup in one bowl. Make sure the egg is thoroughly incorporated into the mix. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and all the spices. Make a space in the middle of your dry ingredients and pour in your wet ingredients. Mix together until just combined. It’s okay to have some flour lumps. Be careful — over-mixing the batter can lead to chewy, tough pancakes. Lightly grease a pan and put on medium-high heat. Add about a ¼ cup of batter onto the pan. When the edges are cooked and the batter seems to bubble, flip the pancake over. Cook until both sides are golden brown and then take off the pan. (Optional) Top with more maple syrup when serving. (Super optional) Top with pumpkin spiced whip cream and powdered sugar to be even more basic.

Enjoy!

