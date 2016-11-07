Thanksgiving countdown: things to be thankful for

With only weeks to go until Thanksgiving break, you can finally see the fall semester finish line. Unfortunately, the obstacles between now and Dec. 17 may be drowning out any carefree thoughts. To combat this, we at the Clog have decided to create a list of 20 things to be thankful for until Thanksgiving.

Wearing cozy sweaters everyday now that the weather’s finally cooling down Relying on your best friend for anything, anytime and anywhere Having coffee shops on every corner to give you an energy boost during your times of need The new 24-hour study space in Moffitt Library Being only a BART ride away from San Francisco Finally being able to order Peppermint Mochas again from Starbucks (or any of your other favorite seasonal drinks) Making it halfway through the semester alive — if you’ve made it this far, you’ll be able to make it through finals Having your insane family always be in your corner, whether you’re right or wrong Passing an adorable dog on your way to class Netflix. Need we say more? Not being sick — you don’t realize how important your health is until it’s gone Accidentally bumping into your cute neighbor in the hallway of your apartment Forgetting all responsibilities on a Friday night, the time to party (or finally get some sleep) Registering for all of your classes without a single glitch or waitlist in sight Being able to take a break at the end of the semester, which is only a few months away By mid-November the election will be done, and we’re all over Trump and his antics Being able to sleep in for once and wistfully dream about simpler days Laughing until your stomach hurts about absolutely nothing with friends Receiving a good grade or compliment in class from your professor, worth patting yourself on the back Being at UC Berkeley — while we’ve heard it thousands of time, this really is one of the best schools in the world. And even with all the stress that comes along with it, none of us would trade our experience for all the A’s we could be getting if we had gone to private school.

While we’ve only listed 20 things, there’s so much more to appreciate. So the next time you’re having a mental breakdown, take a breath and remember what there is to be thankful for in your life.

