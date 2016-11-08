California voters legalize recreational marijuana

California blazed a trail Tuesday, when voters legalized recreational use of marijuana.

California is one of five states with legalization measures on its ballot this November. Almost exactly six years ago, California’s weed legalization effort failed, with 53.5 percent voting no. The state’s decision is considered pivotal in the national movement for legalization.

The approved Proposition 64 language immediately greenlights individual possession and growing of weed but doesn’t allow public use of marijuana. Other parts of the law won’t be immediately implemented: Regulatory structures for businesses to set up dispensaries are, to a large extent, left in the hands of local officials.

Berkeley itself passed an ordinance Oct. 18 that prohibits recreational cannabis businesses from forming until after the city has set up regulations and a licensing process.

The city, its local government and its inhabitants have long been weed tolerant. Berkeley is progressive and rigorous in its medical cannabis permitting process and industry standards. Still, the legalization movement picked up statewide momentum in recent years, as Berkeley’s number of dispensary permits has quietly multiplied.

While supporters praise the strides the Adult Use of Marijuana Act takes to decriminalize marijuana use, criticisms included its ban on public consumption of pot, leeway given to local governments in controlling any cultivation or retail of pot and a mountainous tax of 15 percent or more on medical cannabis.

