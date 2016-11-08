What we learned from the 2016 presidential election

This election season has been fraught with gaff after gaff, controversy after controversy on both sides of the isle. From sleepy Ben Carson insisting he stabbed “a close relative” to jaundiced Donald Trump assuring us that there’s “no problem” with his penis, the 2016 presidential election has been a wild, wild ride. And somehow we’ve forgotten so many of the ridiculous tweets, videos, comments and pictures that have made the past year and a half so special and educational. Here at the Clog, we’ve learned some vital lessons about not only our beloved candidates, but also life itself. Here are some of our favorites:

The most important lesson we’ve learned during this election, though, is that nobody’s perfect. When you enter the polls today we encourage you to forget the scandals and the one-liners, the cow-shaped butter sculptures and bald eagle attacks, and try to focus on policy. In an election that has been overwhelmed with side-by-sides of Ted Cruz and the Zodiac Killer sketch, foraging for the fine points of foreign policy and social security reform of our candidates has been bumped to the backseat (perhaps even thrown in the trunk). But whatever you do, please exercise your right vote.

Happy Election Day, Bears!

Sasha Ashall is the assistant blog editor. Contact Sasha Ashall at [email protected].