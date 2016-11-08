Election 2016

Live: 2016 Berkeley election results

By | Senior Staff

Polls in Berkeley closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Check back here as results of Berkeley’s elections trickle in. These numbers are based on unofficial results.

Follow and tweet us @dailycal and #berkvote with your reactions. Also check out other reactions on our Storify here.

* indicates incumbents. Bolded indicates winner.

Last updated at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 2014

Mayor

Candidate Votes PCT.
Jesse Arreguin………. 8212 42.89
Laurie Capitelli………. 7300 38.13
Ben Gould………. 527 2.75
Guy “Mike” Lee………. 232 1.21
Naomi Pete………. 127 0.66
Zachary RunningWolf………. 413 2.16
Bernt Wahl………. 544 2.84
Kriss Worthington………. 1777 9.28

24/100 precincts reporting

 

City Council

District 2 Votes PCT.
Darryl Moore………. 965 42.55
Cheryl Davila………. 699 30.82
Nanci Armstrong-Temple………. 598 26.37

3/13 precincts reporting

 

District 3 Votes PCT.
Ben Bartlett 940 4456.76
Mark Coplan*…. 335 20.23
Deborah Matthews…. 343 20.71
Al Murray…. 35 2.11

0/12 precincts reporting

 

District 5 Votes PCT.
Stephen Murphy 2173 60.75
Sophie Hahn 1401 39.17

4/17 precincts reporting

 

District 6 Votes PCT.
Susan Wengraf 2056 63.30
Fred Dodsworth 767 23.61
Isabelle Gaston 424 13.05

 6/15 precincts reporting

 

Local Ballot Measures

Measure Votes Yes PCT. Yes
Measure A1 (County) 227832 70%
Measure RR (County) 27793 76%
Measure C1(County) 25932 75%
Measure T1 21774 86.20
Measure DD 17302 70.88
Measure U1 18218 73.12
Measure V1 20545 87.62
Measure W1 20993 87.87
Measure X1 14409 63.18
Measure Y1 15798 66.63
Measure Z1 18959 81.81
Measure AA 16363 70.39
Measure BB 15914 66.84
Measure CC 16014 67.90
Measure E1 22538 87.42

Berkeley precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m. : 63/108
Alameda County precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m. :721/1156

U.S. Senate

Candidate Votes PCT.
Loretta Sanchez (DEM)………. 44380 22.18
Kamala Harris (DEM)………. 155676 77.82

398/1156 precincts reporting

 

U.S. Representative, 13th Congressional

Candidate Votes PCT.
Barbara Lee(DEM)………. 98177 89.73
Sue Caro (REP)………. 11237 10.27

516/129 precincts reporting

 

State Assembly, 15th District

Candidate Votes PCT.
Tony Thurmond (DEM)………. 42281 90.94
Claire Chiara (REP)………. 4210 9.06

52/204 precincts reporting

 

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
Tags No tags yet