Live: 2016 Berkeley election results

Polls in Berkeley closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Check back here as results of Berkeley’s elections trickle in. These numbers are based on unofficial results.
* indicates incumbents. Bolded indicates winner.
Last updated at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 2014
Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|PCT.
|Jesse Arreguin……….
|8212
|42.89
|Laurie Capitelli……….
|7300
|38.13
|Ben Gould……….
|527
|2.75
|Guy “Mike” Lee……….
|232
|1.21
|Naomi Pete……….
|127
|0.66
|Zachary RunningWolf……….
|413
|2.16
|Bernt Wahl……….
|544
|2.84
|Kriss Worthington……….
|1777
|9.28
24/100 precincts reporting
City Council
|District 2
|Votes
|PCT.
|Darryl Moore……….
|965
|42.55
|Cheryl Davila……….
|699
|30.82
|Nanci Armstrong-Temple……….
|598
|26.37
3/13 precincts reporting
|District 3
|Votes
|PCT.
|Ben Bartlett
|940
|4456.76
|Mark Coplan*….
|335
|20.23
|Deborah Matthews….
|343
|20.71
|Al Murray….
|35
|2.11
0/12 precincts reporting
|District 5
|Votes
|PCT.
|Stephen Murphy
|2173
|60.75
|Sophie Hahn
|1401
|39.17
4/17 precincts reporting
|District 6
|Votes
|PCT.
|Susan Wengraf
|2056
|63.30
|Fred Dodsworth
|767
|23.61
|Isabelle Gaston
|424
|13.05
6/15 precincts reporting
Local Ballot Measures
|Measure
|Votes Yes
|PCT. Yes
|Measure A1 (County)
|227832
|70%
|Measure RR (County)
|27793
|76%
|Measure C1(County)
|25932
|75%
|Measure T1
|21774
|86.20
|Measure DD
|17302
|70.88
|Measure U1
|18218
|73.12
|Measure V1
|20545
|87.62
|Measure W1
|20993
|87.87
|Measure X1
|14409
|63.18
|Measure Y1
|15798
|66.63
|Measure Z1
|18959
|81.81
|Measure AA
|16363
|70.39
|Measure BB
|15914
|66.84
|Measure CC
|16014
|67.90
|Measure E1
|22538
|87.42
Berkeley precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m. : 63/108
Alameda County precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m. :721/1156
U.S. Senate
|Candidate
|Votes
|PCT.
|Loretta Sanchez (DEM)……….
|44380
|22.18
|Kamala Harris (DEM)……….
|155676
|77.82
398/1156 precincts reporting
U.S. Representative, 13th Congressional
|Candidate
|Votes
|PCT.
|Barbara Lee(DEM)……….
|98177
|89.73
|Sue Caro (REP)……….
|11237
|10.27
516/129 precincts reporting
State Assembly, 15th District
|Candidate
|Votes
|PCT.
|Tony Thurmond (DEM)……….
|42281
|90.94
|Claire Chiara (REP)……….
|4210
|9.06
52/204 precincts reporting
