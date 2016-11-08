Storify: Berkeley votes 2016

Berkeley voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose a mayor for the first time in 14 years, four City Council members, a U.S. senator and a new president. Voters are also deciding on 17 state propositions and 12 local measures.

The Daily Californian will bring you updates live as results roll in and aggregate community reactions on Twitter. Join the conversation: Tweet at us using #berkvote.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Unsure where to vote? Look it up here.

Still confused or undecided on how to vote? Take a peek at our Elections 2016 guide.