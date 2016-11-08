Tunesday: “I love my blackness”

If there was ever a time to celebrate Blackness in an age featuring systemic oppression, cultural appropriation and an orange-haired “politician” running for office, 2016 would be it. Bold, unapologetic and completely no-holds-barred, this year has produced spectacular artistry from Black musicians that would give Taylor Swift and her squad a run for their money. Whether you’re taking A Seat at the Table with Solange or having a glass of Lemonade served up sweet by Beyoncé, here’s a couple of tunes that will have you reveling in “Black Girl Magic” and “Black Male Brilliance.”

“Don’t Touch My Hair” by Solange

On “Don’t Touch My Hair,” Solange sings truth to the racial micro-aggressions Black women experience around their hair. Paired with a stunning music video featuring soft melodies and subtle bass, the neo-soul goddess sings: “Don’t touch my hair / When it’s the feelings I wear / Don’t touch my soul / When it’s the rhythm I know.” In examining the kinship between hair and Black identity, Solange’s harmonies will have you utterly mesmerized while swaying your tresses.

“Formation” by Beyoncé

An ode to Black women, Beyoncé’s sixth studio album, Lemonade, closes with the unconquerable singer’s hit “Formation.” In case you’ve been living under a rock, Beyoncé performed “Formation” at this year’s Super Bowl and has since served as an uplifting anthem of affirmation for Black womanhood. The song is a seamless reminder of the magic Black women bring to our world and how essential it is for women of color to wholeheartedly stand in solidarity while slaying, working hard and achieving success.

“Spiritual” by Jay Z

2016 has been a traumatic year fueled by the countless murders of unarmed Black bodies at the hands of white police officers. In the wake of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile’s shootings this summer, Jay Z released a powerful, Tidal-exclusive track in which he addresses police brutality. In his single, the Grammy winner raps: “Just a boy from the hood that / Got my hands in the air / In despair don’t shoot / I just wanna do good, ah.” Profound and resonant, this track demonstrates an artistic expression of a national issue that merits listening.

“Alright” by Kendrick Lamar

An oldie but goodie, Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” from his 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly” is undoubtedly the “new Black national anthem.” Featured in acclaimed television programs like “Insecure” and “Black-ish,” Lamar brings a spirit of hope to the Black community that, despite police brutality and institutional racism, everyone and everything is going to be alright. When systems of oppressions persist, you can rest assured that this track will lift your spirits.

“Blk Girl Soldier” by Jamila Woods

Jamila Woods sings: “See she’s telepathic / Call it black girl magic / Yeah she scares the gov’ment / Déjà vu of Tubman” on her powerful “Blk Girl Soldier.” Woods references several examples of iconic individuals evoking the popular “Black girl magic” phrase, from Assata Shakur and Audre Lorde to Rosa Parks and Angela Davis. With its smooth flow, may you keep calm and soldier on with Woods.

