Tyann Sorrell to return to UC Berkeley on Wednesday

Tyann Sorrell, a campus employee who sued former UC Berkeley School of Law dean Sujit Choudhry for sexual harassment and sparked a massive shift by the administration to address sexual misconduct on campus, is set to return to campus Wednesday.

The announcement was sent in an email by Berkeley Law interim dean Melissa Murray to the Boalt community Monday evening.

“Please join me in welcoming Tyann back to the law school,” Murray wrote in the email.

Sorrell has been on paid administrative leave since March, after allegations of sexual harassment by Choudhry came to light when she filed a lawsuit against him and the UC Board of Regents.

A campus Title IX office in July 2015 found Choudhry had violated university sexual misconduct policy for his behavior toward Sorrell, who was his executive assistant at the time.

When allegations arose, Choudhry soon resigned from his dean’s position and did not return to campus for the rest of the spring semester. Though he is not teaching this semester, he remains a tenured faculty member who returned to an office on campus Aug. 31 conducting research and offering consultation.

The Berkeley Law community has been vocal about its criticism of the campus’s handling of Sorrell’s case. In March, dozens of students rallied during Admitted Students Weekend, and when news of Choudhry’s return broke, many marched through the Berkeley Law campus in protest.

Choudhry is in the midst of his own lawsuit against the university — in September, he filed a complaint alleging that the university-sanctioned second disciplinary hearing against him is a form of racial discrimination.

Neither Sorrell’s lawyer nor a campus spokesperson could be immediately reached for comment.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks is the city news editor.