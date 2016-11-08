Voice your vote: A guide to elections 2016

You received a massive sample ballot last week and we get it — it’s intimidating. The Daily Californian has created a handy election guide for all your local, state and national news needs so you can be an informed voter Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. PST and close at 8 p.m. PST.
Mayoral profiles:
Local elections:
Berkeley Unified School District Board of Directors
AC Transit and BART Board of Directors
Local ballot measures:
California elections:
California propositions:
Prop. 64 — legalizing marijuana
Prop. 51 — funding school construction
Happy voting!
