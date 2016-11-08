Voice your vote: A guide to elections 2016

You received a massive sample ballot last week and we get it — it’s intimidating. The Daily Californian has created a handy election guide for all your local, state and national news needs so you can be an informed voter Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. PST and close at 8 p.m. PST.

Mayoral profiles:

Jesse Arreguin

Laurie Capitelli

Ben Gould

Guy “Mike” Lee

Naomi Pete

Zachary RunningWolf

Bernt Wahl

Local elections:

Rent Stabilization Board

District 2

District 3

District 5

District 6

Berkeley Unified School District Board of Directors

AC Transit and BART Board of Directors

Local ballot measures:

3 Alameda county measures

12 Berkeley Ballot Measures

Measure DD vs. U1

Measure BB vs. CC

Measure T1

Measure X1

Measure Y1

California elections:

U.S. Senate

U.S. Representative

State Senate

State Assembly

California propositions:

17 state propositions

Prop. 64 — legalizing marijuana

Prop. 51 — funding school construction

Happy voting!

