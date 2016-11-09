2 incumbents hold on, 2 newcomers clinch victory in City Council elections

Update 11/9/16: This article has been updated to reflect further information from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters and Sophie Hahn.

Both incumbents up for election, Darryl Moore and Susan Wengraf, held out in Tuesday night’s City Council elections for Districts 2 and 6, while newcomers Ben Bartlett and Sophie Hahn will take over in Districts 3 and 5.

District 2

With 40 percent of the vote as of press time, Darryl Moore is poised for re-election to his fourth term representing District 2, edging out former commission-appointee Cheryl Davila and Nanci Armstrong-Temple.

Moore has represented the South Berkeley district since 2004. He ran on a platform emphasizing affordable housing and public safety and received endorsements from the Berkeley Police Association and campaign donations from the National Association of Realtors.

Davila earned 31 percent of the vote as of press time. Moore, who was dismissed last year from the Human Welfare and Community Action commission amid disagreement, hoped to open discussion between District 2 residents and City Council through a series of neighborhood commissions.

Armstrong-Temple had secured 29 percent of the vote. A community activist, she was arrested by BPD amid its disbandment of a homeless encampment four days before the election.

District 3

Ben Bartlett emerged victorious in the crowded contest for District 3, earning 57 percent of the vote.

Bartlett, an environmental attorney who has served on the city Zero Waste and Planning commissions, will take over the seat occupied by Max Anderson since 2004. He earned the endorsement of a majority of City Council members, outlasting opponents Mark Coplan (20 percent), Deborah Matthews (20 percent) and Al Murray (2 percent).

The win arrived at an emotional time for Bartlett, after the recent death of his father several weeks prior.

He previously told The Daily Californian that he would approach issues of crime and policing acknowledging that crime is a systemic issue requiring a community solution to address.

“I knew how to win because my father taught me how to,” Bartlett said. “He came here with nothing and created a great life.”

His campaign advocated for environmental sustainability and compassionate understanding of issues facing disadvantaged Berkeley residents, such as affordable housing.

“I’m here for the underdog and uplifting the people,” Bartlett said. “I knew … we would never lose.”

District 5

For Sophie Hahn, the third time’s a charm — after unsuccessful bids for the District 5 seat against Laurie Capitelli in 2008 and 2012, she triumphed Tuesday night against Stephen Murphy with 61 percent of the vote.

Her win came despite endorsements of her opponent from the majority of City Council, including mayoral hopeful Laurie Capitelli and outgoing mayor Tom Bates.

But Hahn, a current member of the Zoning Adjustments Board, earned points with organizations like the Berkeley Progressive Alliance for her stances on issues like affordable housing and with newspapers such as the East Bay Times and the Daily Cal.

“I feel like my opponent did everything she had to do to win. Hats off to her,” Murphy said. “Learning so much about the city was really exhilarating.”

Hahn’s plans for District 5 included improving the sustainability of the district’s parks and investing in infrastructure to create a more walkable downtown area. Like Murphy, she hopes to encourage small business growth through a more transparent permitting process.

“I know all the people have worked hard,” Hahn told supporters. “I say take a rest maybe a halfway and then we’re going to get together. … We are going inspire each other and we’re going to address the problems we have in Berkeley.”

District 6

Susan Wengraf handily defeated challengers Fred Dodsworth and Isabelle Gaston on her way to her third consecutive term on City Council.

Wengraf has represented District 6 since 2008 and served on the city Planning Commission for 18 years. Her platform emphasized public safety and a regional approach to solving homelessness.

During her interview with the Daily Cal, she stressed the importance of fire safety in District 6, where crowded overhanging shrubbery of many residences and narrows roads for emergency respondents make the Berkeley Hills district especially vulnerable.

Dodsworth, a longtime journalist, and Gaston, president of the North East Berkeley Association, ran an informal ranked-choice campaign against Wengraf. After the results were tallied, Dodsworth said he was skeptical of Wengraf’s plans to address homelessness and the planned closure of Alta Bates Hospital in 2030.

“I won,” Dodsworth said. “I don’t have to go to City Council meetings.”

Gibson Chu, Sakura Cannestra, Camryn Bell and Audrey McNamara contributed to this report.

Check back for updates.

Alexander is an executive news editor. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @abarreira_dc.