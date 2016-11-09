2 new reviewers chosen to lead inquiry into Cal football strength, conditioning program

Two new reviewers were chosen to lead an inquiry into the Cal football strength and conditioning program after the San Francisco Chronicle reported in June that the previous review was conducted by people with personal ties to Cal Athletics.

That initial review took place in the aftermath of a strenuous training session in 2014 during which Cal defensive lineman Ted Agu, who had sickle cell trait, died. The university admitted negligence on its part was a substantial factor in Agu’s death in January before settling a lawsuit with the Agu family for $4.75 million in April.

The new review will be led by Elizabeth Joy, a doctor and president of the American College of Sports Medicine, and Wayne Brazil, a former UC Berkeley School of Law professor and federal judge.

“We are very fortunate to have working with us two extraordinary individuals who, together, bring the exact sort of expertise we need,” said Chancellor Nicholas Dirks in the release Monday announcing the news. “There is nothing more important than the health and well being of our students, and I am confident that we have the right people leading this effort.”

While the new review — which Dirks called for in July — has not yet started, Brazil and Joy are studying relevant scientific literature to compare Cal football’s practices with the strength and conditioning practices of other programs .

This stage is expected to last until the end of football season, after which Brazil and Joy will begin interviewing players, coaches and medical staff from Cal’s program. According to Joy, the review will likely start at the beginning of 2017.

According to campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof, this investigation is not a look at Damon Harrington’s job status or the Agu case.

“We see this as a significant opportunity to take a good program and make it even better,” said athletics director Mike Williams in the release.

Joy and Brazil are both getting paid for taking on this role, but the amount will be decided depending on when the evaluation’s results are released, Mogulof said. The expectation is that the final report will be sent to Cal Athletics and the campus in the spring so any changes can be implemented in time for the new season.

