BAMN leads anti-Trump protest to Oakland, merges with larger protest

Anti-Donald Trump protesters took to the streets for a second night Wednesday, congregating on Sproul Plaza before marching toward the Oakland Federal Building to join a larger demonstration.

As the roughly 300 protesters in Berkeley, initially organized by BAMN, began to march down Telegraph Avenue about 7 p.m., thousands were already gathered in the streets in Oakland, resulting in increased police presence that was reminiscent of Wednesday morning’s protests.

“Tell us what resistance looks like — this is what resistance looks like,” protesters chanted as they marched.

Before the protests merged, Oakland Police Department used tear gas on the separate Oakland protest about 8 p.m. after police declared the protest an unlawful assembly.

A general sentiment of anger and loss of confidence in government permeated the crowd, said UC Berkeley alumna Alison McDonald, who was at the protest in Oakland.

“People that I love are being intimidated, threatened by the police and by the United States government,” McDonald said. “The United States government is a threat to the safety of the American people. Revolution now, revolution always.”

The Berkeley protest reached the Oakland Federal Building about 8:20 p.m. Minutes later, it merged with the Oakland protest. Pictures of street fires and protesters throwing light torches at police surfaced on social media around the same time.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be this big, to be honest,” said Oakland resident Brisa Mercado. “We obviously don’t want him as a president, so we’re just here to show that. The fire thing is kind of unnecessary, in my opinion. But it shows that it’s uniting people.”

As of 9 p.m., less than 100 protesters remained at the intersection of 11th Street and Broadway. California Highway Patrol was on the scene, as were about 40 officers in riot gear.

OPD announced at 9:13 p.m. that the 1700-2100 block of Telegraph Avenue was closed off.

Protesters were kindling a sizable fire at the intersection of Broadway and Telegraph Avenue as of 9:22 p.m.

At 14th Street and Broadway, protestors broke the window of a Walgreens and set fire within it at roughly 10 p.m., escalating to them also breaking the windows and lighting fire within an already graffitied Oakland Federal Building also on 14th Street.

