Berkeley protest erupts after Donald Trump wins presidency

Shortly after Donald Trump won the presidency on Tuesday night, more than 200 students poured into the streets of Berkeley and protested down Telegraph Avenue to Oakland, later jumping onto Highway 24.

About 11:30 p.m., protesters began marching down Telegraph Avenue in response to the presidential election results, chanting “Not my president” and “whose streets, ours streets,” as they lit flares and marched. After crossing into Oakland, protesters jumped onto the highway, with the scene quickly becoming chaotic.

“We don’t feel the government is hearing our voices when we say Donald Trump is not our president,” said UC Berkeley sophomore Esmeralda Cortez, who was at the protest. “The fact that he’s our new president says a lot about where our future and our generations are heading.”

A woman was hit by a car about 12:15 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near Claremont, with multiple reports that the driver of the car allegedly tried to flee the scene. Protesters created a barricade to stop the car and attempted to break the glass.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Damian Cistaro the victim was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

Soon after, California Highway Patrol arrived on scene and began to attempt to contain the protest, telling students to go home. Paramedics later came to treat the victim. Traffic is currently contained to one-lane.

After the incident, protesters moved off of the highway and began marching toward Oakland City Hall, where approximately 15 Oakland Police Department officers in riot gear blocked protesters at Broadway and 14th Street as of 1:45 a.m.

Oakland Police Officer Clifford Doan said they will continue to hold the line until the protest is “under control.”

The Trump victory was a stunning defeat for Hillary Clinton, who many projected to win prior to the votes being counted.

Earlier on Sproul Plaza, students watching the election began burning Trump dolls as he pulled ahead in electoral votes.

Juan Alvarado, a campus third year transfer student, said he was at the Sproul Watch Party for hours then went home when it seemed obvious to him that Trump was winning.

“Then I heard the chanting, and I knew I was done coping,” Alvarado said, who later joined the protest.

Prior to entering Oakland city limits, Berkeley Police Department were aware and monitoring the protest, according to BPD dispatcher Kim Reeve.

