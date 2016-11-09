Letter to old friends

Author’s note: this column was originally written on Monday on schedule to come out on Wednesday. Ultimately, I needed and still need time to think and absorb the impacts of the election and be safe. As a result, I could not change the column in time for this publication.

To My Stats Discussion Group:

Hi all!

I’m sorry it’s been a while and I’ve kind of disappeared off the map. I wish I were able to provide more of an explanation for why I was absent from stats discussion for most of the second half of the summer and why I didn’t show up for the final, but to be honest, I’m not sure what to say, so here goes.

Our interactions classified our relationship as just group members, barely friends perhaps. We would just work quietly or argue about answers, and when we talked about anything not stats-related, it was to complain about school or midterms. But in the banality of our conversations was a sense of normalcy, of courteous but pleasant conversation. And it is this relaxing, disarming feeling that makes me want to write this to you all. Coming to class, talking about the mundane, and laughing and smiling — this overwhelmingly peaceful state of normal — helped me through some difficult times and I owe it to you to provide an explanation.

I want to say that I’ve been having a hard time, that there was a wave of emotions and personal issues that proved to be overwhelming, but describing my life like a tidal wave paints a picture of a cataclysmic event — a tsunami that sweeps in with destruction and violence. Unfortunately, the sea doesn’t work this way, and behind every tsunami and storm is the irreducible ebb and flow of the tide. In the same way, I’ve experienced trauma and violence this summer that has been cataclysmic and seemingly life-ending, the wall of water, the overwhelming wave that washes away all semblance of normal. What comes after is the continual ebb and flow of the tide so even after the great wave, I still have a life to live, things to accomplish and tears to shed. That’s where I am now. This perfect storm really blew me off course and I felt lost and adrift, looking to find direction, to return to normalcy. I suppose this letter is the first part of that.

I presented as a male before, and now I’ve come out publicly as transgender. I’m not sure how you feel about this because we never really talked about it, but this has been the reason for my prolonged absence. I wish I had the chance to tell you all of this in a casual conversation, one that affirmed and educated all of us, but the right opportunity never presented itself. And back then, I was so tremendously afraid. I’m still afraid now, but I can try this instead.

I wasn’t particularly good at staying responsible, so I’m sorry for the amount of times I tried to set up a study session for the midterm — I still feel pretty bad about that. Though, I’m pretty sure you all did better than me in that class, so I’m not sure where the guilt comes from. You’re all quick and intelligent, and it was really inspiring to learn and develop in the same group for a class that I’ve always had a difficult time with. You really did make the class fun for me even in the midst of the most difficult of personal circumstances.

I still see you all on campus every once in a while, going about your day. And while it’s never as a group, it’s nice to see you again, regardless. Sometimes I wonder if you remember me just because I was so flakey or absent from the second half of the course. Sometimes I wonder if you remember me because I looked so different then and you never got to see any of it that summer. Sometimes we make eye contact, but I see puzzled and distant gazes. That’s OK, I just want you all to be doing well.

I want to thank you so sincerely, and instead of writing this letter to you in my column, I wish I could meet up again and give you hugs and explain to you how much our ordinary and plain statistics discussion group really helped me get through the most difficult times of my life. It’s probably weird of me to say this and talk about how much you’ve done for me when you were probably just trying to get through stats discussion and learn the material, but you were all so friendly and helpful in the little time that we were in class.

Though class became more and more difficult to attend that summer, every time I went, I always wanted to go back. Our conversations and banter were probably normal and banal, but in the context of my own rapidly developing and terrifyingly anxious personal problems, this brought a sense of normalcy and relaxation that helped remind me that life does have its quiet, isolated micro moments that make it all seem worth it.

Fun fact, I still haven’t taken the final for that class! I’m still studying so I can take it at the end of this semester. I hope you all did well on it so I have a chance of getting a half-decent grade. Have a good rest of your semester and I hope you stay happy and healthy.

Best,

J

J Jung writes the Wednesday blog on genderqueerness and transitioning. Contact her at [email protected].