Roasted sweet potato recipe

It’s not fair that regular old potatoes are always the star side dish during the holidays. Mashed. Baked. Fried. The potato is a crowd favorite, but maybe it’s time for the underdog to take over for a change. Many people gravitate toward the overused spud and the sweet potatoes get left at the grocery store. We at the Clog are fed up with this injustice. We’ve decided to share this recipe in order for you to explore your tuberous horizons and finally give sweet potatoes the creative recipe they deserve. Note that the yams you find at the market are actually a type of sweet potato, so feel free to substitute those in as well.

What you’ll need:



3 sweet potatoes

1 onion

3 cloves of garlic

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 cup of maple syrup (you can also substitute use 1/3 cup of honey)

What you’ll do:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Skin and chop sweet potatoes into bite-sized pieces (about 1-inch). Cut onion into thick wedges. Smash the garlic. Thoroughly rub the potatoes and onions with the olive oil, garlic salt, pepper, cinnamon, curry powder and maple syrup. Spread them out onto a baking sheet covered with foil for an easy clean up. Make sure the foil is heavily greased with oil beforehand. Roast in the oven for about 25 minutes. At about 14 minutes, pull the baking sheet out and mix the potatoes and onions around before putting them back in the oven. If the sweet potatoes seem too firm, leave in the oven for an extra five minutes. Take off the baking sheet and serve immediately.

Enjoy!

