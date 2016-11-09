Thousands attend fiery anti-Trump protest in Oakland

Police deployed tear gas and responded to widespread vandalism and fires as Berkeley protesters joined thousands in Oakland who took to the streets Wednesday night, outraged over Donald Trump’s election to the presidency.

At least one OPD officer was injured, and a police car was set on fire after its windows were smashed. OPD made arrests for a range of crimes, including breaking storefront windows, lighting fires, looting businesses, and throwing Molotov cocktails, M-80s, bottles, fireworks and rocks at officers.

About 300 UC Berkeley students and other community members gathered on Sproul Plaza at 6 p.m. for a planned march, initially organized by BAMN, toward the Oakland Federal Building. At about 7 p.m., they headed down Telegraph Avenue to Oakland, joining thousands already gathered in the streets.

“People that I love are being intimidated, threatened by the police and by the United States government,” said Oakland resident Alison McDonald. “The United States government is a threat to the safety of the American people. Revolution now, revolution always.”

According to an OPD press release that night, separate crowds originating at Frank Ogawa Plaza grew from several hundred to 7,000 participants over the course of the evening.

Just after 8 p.m., OPD requested the assistance of neighboring law enforcement agencies. Police declared an unlawful assembly and subsequently detonated flashbang devices to clear crowds.

Police made multiple arrests issued citations for a variety of crimes, such as assaulting police officers, vandalism and failure to disperse. Protesters were kindling a sizable fire at the intersection of Broadway and Telegraph Avenue about 9:20 p.m.

“This is not as bad as it could be,” said Rachael Cornejo, a freshman at UC Berkeley, as a bonfire burned in the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 17th Street. “It’s about causing problems with the establishment, and as long as we’re not doing serious damage its not a big deal.”

Protesters broke the window of a Walgreens at 14th Street and Broadway Avenue, and lit a fire inside the building, graffitiing and doing the same at the Oakland Federal Building. Others threw bottles at Oakland City Hall about 11:15 p.m.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be this big, to be honest,” said Oakland resident Brisa Mercado. “We obviously don’t want him as a president, so we’re just here to show that. The fire thing is kind of unnecessary, in my opinion. But it shows that it’s uniting people.”

As of about 10:30 p.m., the crowd had diminished to approximately 150, according to the release. But by 11:15 p.m., crowds had gathered at a police line in front of the Fox Theater and armored vehicles had arrived on scene.

