Cal women’s basketball to start season against St. Mary’s

Let’s all be honest here: Nonconference games are largely engineered by big schools in order to find their feet and get some wins in before the real season (and inevitably a winning record is lost). The Cal women’s basketball game this upcoming Friday against St. Mary’s College will be just that: a nonconference game in which the Bears are expected to come out and exert their enormous will upon a smaller opponent.

The match between the Bears and the Gaels will be the first game for St. Mary’s in the 2016 season. Cal isn’t much farther ahead — having faced only one opponent in Westmont on Sunday — but the normal rustiness of a first game back could prove to be an impediment for the Gaels.

Projected to finish third in the West Coast Conference — where it faces teams such as BYU, Gonzaga and Santa Clara — St. Mary’s will be returning much of a roster that placed second in the WCC last season. Among its returners are two of the Gaels’ top-three scorers from 2015, sophomore forward Sydney Raggio and senior forward Devon Brookshire, who both averaged at least 11 points per game last year.

Raggio and Brookshire will have to vastly improve their numbers if they want to compete with Cal’s powerhouse performers of Kristine Anigwe and Asha Thomas. The Bears’ two stars both put up huge point performances against Westmont — 20 and 15, respectively — while only playing a little more than half the game.

And while the Bears’ offense has shown that it can get contributions from a wide range of players (nine of the 10 players who took the court in the game made at least one field goal), the Gaels have not shown as much depth in the past. Cal’s head coach, Lindsay Gottlieb, has proven that she isn’t afraid to use her bench — and put players in alternative positions — and it is anticipated that the Bears will once again use their entire roster against St. Mary’s.

In the paint, too, the Bears appear to have the offensive advantage. Against Westmont, Cal put up a staggering 58 points in the paint while allowing their opponent just 22. And players such as CJ West and Anigwe have shown dominance down low. The pair should be able to register the same high numbers against a St. Mary’s team that has only one pure center. That being said, though, two of the Gaels’ best rebounders, Raggio and Brookshire, will be ready to fight. Anigwe and West, along with Mikayla Cowling and the other Bear bigs, will have to be ready to put up a bigger fight for rebounds this Friday.

While this is a nonconference game, Cal cannot become complacent and reliant upon its superior lineup and scoring power. Lapses in intensity and precision could easily cause Cal to falter against a St. Mary’s team no doubt out to prove that it can compete at a higher level. That being said, as long as the Bears play like they did against Westmont, they should come out of Friday night with another big win under their belts.

Sophie Goethals covers women’s basketball. Contact her at [email protected]