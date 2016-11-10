The world is a locker room

Imagine you are a female college student at one of the most elite universities in the United States. Also imagine that you play on your school’s Division I women’s soccer team. Now imagine that your male counterparts wrote a report sexualizing and demeaning your strong and capable athletic body. Imagine that they wrote vulgar things about what you would like in bed and rated you based on your superficial outer worth.

Do you feel demeaned? Upset? Beaten down? Worthless? Angry? Now you know how the Harvard women’s soccer team felt two weeks ago after hearing that the men’s team had created a document that ranked each and every one of them based on their attractiveness and sexuality.

The story was reported by the Harvard Crimson on Oct. 25 and chronicles the way in which the Harvard men’s soccer team has, since 2012, annually emailed a document around containing rankings of the women on the school’s team.

In punishment, the Harvard men’s soccer team has been banned from playing its final two regular season games along with any postseason play that it might have qualified for. The team did not protest the sanction.

These male athletes, while clearly in the wrong, have perpetrated a crime that is all too common in our current society. Many female athletes, in addition to having to train for their sport, are often judged and criticized for their attractiveness. Their bodies, which in every way are strong and miraculous, are assessed based on sexual attractiveness. This not only undermines the accomplishments of these women, but it also sends the message to young women and girls that no matter their accomplishments they will always be judged by their outward appearance.

Six women on the team confronted the situation in an op-ed that was picked up by the New York Times. In it, the women say, “We are appalled that female athletes who are told to feel empowered and proud of their abilities are so regularly reduced to a physical appearance.”

The response letter further enumerates the idea that the women’s team has been deeply hurt by the “scouting” report, particularly because it was created by men whom they had seen as friends. It tells of the world that is a “locker room,” that all women face these types of circumstances all too often. But it also speaks of the pride and camaraderie that is characteristic of the women’s team and that, ultimately, a document that was meant to tear these women apart only solidified their bond.

The letter ends, “Finally, to the men of Harvard Soccer and any future men who may lay claim to our bodies and choose to objectify us as sexual objects, in the words of one of us, we say together: ‘I can offer you my forgiveness, which is—and forever will be—the only part of me that you can ever claim as yours.’ ”

The piece is moving and elegant and a testament to the strength and maturity of the targeted women. Instead of demonizing their attackers, the women call for fundamental changes to the system that allows this type of behavior to continue. They insist that men and women come together to create a society that treats all of its members with dignity.

The Harvard men’s team soon came out with a letter of its own. It’s an apology, particularly for “the harm our words and actions have caused women everywhere, and especially our close friends on the Women’s soccer team.” It goes on to say that no women should be treated in such a disrespectful way and that “the scouting report did not and does not reflect our view of the members of Harvard Women’s Soccer or of women in general.”

The men who created the “scouting” report understand that their actions are abhorrent. They understand how all women should be treated and know that they have not treated them that way. I would argue that most men in America know that women should be treated with respect and dignity. But I would also argue that most men, despite this knowledge, continue to act in ways that demean and disenfranchise women.

Perhaps this comes from a need to maintain a superior position in society. Or maybe they do it because they know they can get away with it. Perhaps it is due to the bystander effect: All men go along with it even though they all know it’s wrong because they are waiting for someone else to step up.

But it is likely a combination of those phenomena along with the fact that this behavior is performed and encouraged by men in positions of power. Donald Trump’s locker room talk is just one instance of this. When men in power act in ways that belittle and disparage women, young men and boys feel, and do not challenge, that this is how they act to become powerful and successful. The men of the Harvard soccer team are merely another product of a society that aims to devalue strong women, and, to their testament, the women of the Harvard soccer team have expertly shown that this society is one that they will no longer allow to persist.

Sophie Goethals writes the column about social issues in the world of sports and their potential ramifications. Contact her at [email protected]