Natural homemade face masks

College can be stressful, and as a result, our skin is often negatively affected. The Clog, however, believes that self-care is important, especially when we’re in the midst of an über-stressful semester. You deserve to care for your skin, so we’ve crafted a list of simple, yet highly effective, face masks that you can make and/or use in your room.

Coconut Oil (Any brand acceptable)

Who would’ve thought that coconut oil could help improve your skin so much? Well, it turns out that coconut oil is not only beneficial for your hair, but also for your skin. It helps remove acne and keeps your skin smooth. Take half a teaspoon of coconut oil in your hands and rub your face with the oil right before going to bed. Since it’s all-natural, you don’t half to worry about washing it off and can sleep with it on your skin.

Plain yogurt with turmeric powder

Take a couple of tablespoons of plain yogurt and mix in half a teaspoon of turmeric powder into the yogurt. Spread the yogurt over your face, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes, or until the yogurt is mostly dry on your face. Then, gently wash the yogurt off of your face with warm water and soap. This face mask will make your skin glow and look lighter, not to mention help acne and acne scars recover faster.

Cucumber juice

If you have a cucumber at home, cut the cumber into a couple of medium-thickness slices, and then chop them further into pieces. Using a spoon, mash the cucumber until there’s mostly pulp in the bowl. Squeeze a teaspoon of lemon juice into the cucumber pulp, and gently rub it onto your face. Let it be on your face for ten minutes, and then gently wash it off with warm water and soap. This face mask will also make your skin glow, although your skin will feel dry after removing it.

These are three simple ideas that you can implement in the comfort of your room, while simultaneously improving your skin. Most importantly, however, remember to take care of yourself!

