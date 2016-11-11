Where to take your date to really impress them

Congratulations, you have a date! Be warned, however: Berkeley goggles won’t keep your date from noticing if you plan a half-assed outing. The Clog has your back. Our top romance experts brainstormed a list of unique and charming date ideas for your next fall outing.

The Big C

Nothing says romance quite like a stunning view. The Big C hike offers that, along with a chance to impress your date with your athleticism and knowledge of nature. And if the date goes south, you can always tell your would-be paramour to “take a hike!”

Foothill’s dining hall

Chez Panisse who? Foothill’s dining hall offers all the novelty of an overpriced restaurant, but without the high prices. Enjoy the stunning views and forest atmosphere as you munch on better-than-usual dining hall food. For first-years, it’s convenient: Just use your meal points! For everyone else, it’s a throwback to simpler times and a sweet, nostalgic date spot.

Main Stacks

Some couples choose to visit corn mazes in the fall. UC Berkeley couples, however, know that Main Stacks is just as good — if not better — than a standard maze. Get lost with your boo in the labyrinth of shelves. With their ever-changing nature, the path out is different every time! Challenge your mind, bond with your significant other, and cram for finals all at once!

A foreign country

Make use of that passport, Bears, and get the hell out of dodge while you still can. Now is the perfect time for that extended tropical vacation or that four-year tour of Europe you’ve always wanted to take. The only thing that would make it better? If bae came with you. Better yet, make it a group date and bring all your friends.

‘Tis the season for cute dates, and now, thanks to the Clog, you can feel confident that you’ll leave an impression on the person you’re seeing.

Sasha Ashall is the assistant blog editor. Contact Sasha Ashall at [email protected].