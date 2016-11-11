Shoulder to the wheel

Nov. 9, 2016. Light a candle at this vigil for the free world.

Maybe we were all bad in a past life. Maybe we deserve this. Maybe David Bowie was the only thing keeping this world from spinning itself apart.

When I woke up on Wednesday morning, disgustingly hungover, I could already hear helicopters. I resolved myself to be aggressively gay in public and got my shit together and walked to campus. I put on my platform heels and a lot of lipstick and stood by the Campanile, the Berkeley High students bursting with the kind of passion and dedication everyone says this generation lacks. Fourteen-year-olds on the too-quiet megaphones tugged at my heartstrings. I allowed myself a moment of hope for the future. The sight of children has been making me tear up.

During the sit-in on Sproul Plaza, I called my father. He talked about moving to Canada. About joining an armed insurrection. I wanted a voice of reason to calm me down, but there weren’t any.

I haven’t felt this numb and broken since Pulse.

I stopped briefly into my avant-garde film class, but when the news hit that eight trans kids had already killed themselves, I ran weeping from the room. I felt my stomach hit the floor. I don’t know where our final body count will land, but I have this awful sinking sense that a lot of people are going to die before this is over.

I went home to charge my phone. I put on flats. My walking shoes. My riot shoes.

At five o’clock, I went down to Oakland to be a part of the rally there. It was so beautiful. There were elementary-school-aged kids with signs. When I was in the crowd, I felt brave. I started up chants of “We’re here, we’re queer, we will not live in fear.” We cut and ran before the riot cops started closing in.

The minute my friends and I left that comforting crush of people, I was afraid again. My teeth chattered all day and my friends are talking about buying guns. I got home late. Twitter told me that the Oakland chamber of commerce was burning. I wish I had set that fire.

I remember the Black Lives Matter protests in the winter of 2014. There are parts of Oakland I’ve only ever seen on fire. I remember the woman who ran out of the smashed-up Smart and Final screaming, “Take my food stamps again, Jerry Brown!” I remember what a lukewarm Sprite tastes like while you watch people throw full handles of vodka onto street fires. I remember my friend nearly getting arrested, but for the brave body of a stranger shouting SOLIDARITY and pulling them back into the crowd and the crush.

I’m too gay for this shit. I’m too trans for this shit. My mother’s last name is Yukelson; I’m too Jewish for this shit. My thoughts are a swirl, composed primarily of “I need to change my name and gender marker before I can’t” and “Someone re-radicalize me, I have nothing left to lose.”

All I know is, I’m buying a knife and pepper spray and steel-toed boots. I’m writing a big check to the ACLU. I’m going to start working out. All I have is my body; it might as well be useful. I will be here to mince my way to freedom. Recommend me a back-alley mastectomy guy before that’s illegal too.

If these are the end times, I’ll be fighting to the bitter fucking end.

Throw bricks or write checks. There is no middle ground anymore. I’ll see you in the streets.

America, I’m putting my queer shoulder to the wheel.

Neil Lawrence writes the Friday column deconstructing gender and sexuality. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @tronsgender.