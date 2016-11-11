The other box

During my AP English exam in my senior year of high school, I was confronted yet again by a form asking me to fill out the boxes to identify my race. I looked around at my peers who were happily bubbling in their chosen boxes and knew full well that this wasn’t supposed to be a difficult task. But I was still unable to avoid the small racial identity crisis that ensued.

And this sort of thing has always been hard for me because, yeah, I’m a woman of color and, yeah, both of my parents are immigrants, but other than that my life is pretty much a cakewalk. Born and bred in privilege, I’ve never gone to sleep hungry, never felt blatant racism and never felt like my lack of a penis completely derailed me from doing anything I wanted to. I thought I was empowered, and this notion, I believed, would protect me from whatever injustice I could possibly be subject to. Little did I know, there was a more subtle and conniving prejudice out there, unconsciously doled out and even more unconsciously received. But, unwoke child that I was, I knew nothing of that then.

So when I was looking at that form to fill out my race, I felt like I was basically one of the white people because I knew that I had privilege. It wasn’t that I was ashamed of my race, but rather unworthy of a minority label. I wasn’t fit to call myself a woman of color, whether Peruana or Filipina — I simply could not fit in. And it was obvious, my “Yo soy Latina” sounded whiter than assholes that tried to convince me I was Mexican and my Tagalog, well, that didn’t even exist.

But, taking one look at myself in the mirror, I knew that I couldn’t really be white either. Skin too tan in the winter, hair too wild in the summer, a blend of indistinguishable features people like to refer to as “exotic” — the only box that felt remotely relevant at that point was the one labeled other. That is where I decided to make my home.

And after witnessing the tragedy that was the 2016 presidential election, after slowly digesting the statistics that 63 percent of white men and 53 percent of white women in this country voted for Donald fucking Trump, my decision to be other has never seemed so important. Because for the first time maybe ever, this was a kind of hateful attack that I could really see. And it felt personal.

It felt personal when he started getting more votes than the polls had predicted, it felt personal when the race was becoming “too close to call,” but it just hurt, it really fucking hurt, to see him stand up on that podium — a podium built on misogyny, racism, xenophobia, homophobia and earth-shattering ignorance — to announce his horrifying victory.

I’d be lying if I said there weren’t tears. Tears not only caused by the putrid puppeteer addressing what was soon to be his nation of idiots, but even more so by the entire half of this country that voted for him and proved that they don’t give a shit about the people he’s putting down. They don’t give a shit about the others.

And despite this hate that has suddenly bloomed from the secret gardens of people’s hearts — the hate that grew steadily though silently, watered by insensitivity, nourished by bigotry and brought to light by our very own citrus Hitler — I have never worn a badge of other with more pride.

The other has no face, no stereotype and lives in a box defined only by an inability to conform. The others are the extras, the ones who — despite society’s greatest effort to categorize them — could not and would not shove themselves into another stifling, socially constructed box.

And even though it was brought about by a racial dysphoria that, in all honesty, hasn’t fully been reconciled, my chosen mark of other does not belong only to us multiracial outcasts but to everyone who rejects the labels brought on by our righteous oppressors (aka white male supremacists). Black, Brown, queer, trans, Muslim, female — pretty much the entirety of Donny J’s hit list. We are all others.

Among all the pain, anger and sadness that the implications of this election have heaved upon us, I find hope in this little piece of solidarity. What was once my lonely, unwanted other box is now bursting at the seams, overflowing with people who may be marginalized but are certainly not alone.

So while this orange monster, the future captain of our nation’s great ship, sets his sights on darker waters, ones that no American can survive, I will simply choose not to climb aboard. Not my captain, nor my president, I stand on the shore with the others.

Julia Bertolero writes the Friday blog on the details of everyday life. Contact her at [email protected].