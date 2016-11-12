2 UC Berkeley students spat at, accosted with slurs in hate-motivated battery

Two UC Berkeley students reported they were spat at and accosted with homophobic and racial slurs Tuesday while watching Election Night coverage on Sproul Plaza, according to a UCPD crime alert.

The victims were watching the election results on Upper Sproul Plaza about 6:40 p.m. when the male suspect allegedly yelled and spat at them in a hate-motivated battery.

The alert described the suspect as a white man in his 50s with short gray hair and a ruddy complexion, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and wearing a red plaid shirt, gray hoodie, blue jeans and sneakers.

UCPD asks that anyone with information about the Sproul Plaza incident call its Criminal Investigation Bureau at 510-642-0472.

Contact Alexander Barreira and Andrea Platten at [email protected].