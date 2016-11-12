Cal football gets mauled on road by No. 23 Cougars, 56-21

Cal football will finish the 2016 season winless on the road after Saturday’s 56-21 blowout loss at Washington State.

With the Bears thin on defense because of injuries, Cougar quarterback Luke Falk exploited Cal’s inexperienced secondary and threw for 373 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver River Cracraft had 87 receiving yards and caught three touchdowns. Cracraft is the third receiver to catch three touchdowns against Cal in the past two weeks.

Receivers Chad Hansen and Demetris Robertson led the offense and were rare bright spots in a mostly disappointing night. Hansen caught 11 passes for 139 yards and Robertson had 141 yards and a touchdown. Robertson had two catches go beyond 50 yards, a 59-yard grab and a 57-yard touchdown.

Khari Vanderbilt led the Cal defense with nine tackles and an interception in the first quarter.

Full recap to follow.