Berkeley police respond to 2 car collisions

Berkeley Police Department responded to multiple car collisions Sunday afternoon, with both resulting in injuries.

Near the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Virginia Street about 1 p.m., a car hit another car, which in turn hit a parked car, according to BPD Lt. Andrew Rateaver. About an hour later, a car hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Ashby Avenue and Mabel Street.

Though Rateaver confirmed that there were injuries in both incidents, he could not comment on the extent of the injuries or the number of victims in the respective crashes.

Both BPD and Berkeley Fire Department responded immediately to the collisions, according to Rateaver. It is unknown whether drunk drinking was involved in either case, but Rateaver said BPD is investigating both incidents.

BPD sent alerts out to the community about 15 minutes after each incident urging drivers to avoid the area.

According to Rateaver, each scene was cleared about 45 minutes later.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ayoonhendricks.