God’s away on business

Berkeley November 9, 2016
We’ve walled out what we ought’ve walled in
Within the city of the defeated, the air tastes like acid rain
Night unending is come again
A man walks dazed down the avenue, speaking in a loop: “Simon says, eat five hundred bowls of oatmeal
Simon says
Shoot yourself”
Emaciated men and women
Cocooned in filthy sleeping bags — eyes of
The liberal intelligentsia
Gaze unfixed, wet and peeled —
Were we this hungry?
The hangmen have all bought judge’s robes
Stocked up on rope — the infomercial gurus
Visualize Washington — the gambling pimps
Feel sanctified and inside the besieged city
Lament and rage mix like snow upon snow:
Grief fastens itself to the heart
Eloi, Eloi, lema sabachthani
Memento Of Civility
We made unions in the azaleas
That night’s soft dew — ratified
And morning’s etched light — erased:
We stumbled onto the snails’ wet signature
Where the serrated leaf lie overturned
Where the worms had pushed from the soil — fresh fattened –
Your eyes wet and weary — unrelenting gazed
Your voices — a stone diligence
Choir the stars together in lament.
On Suggestions I Flee
What good would packing up do?
Everywhere the brick-and-mortar-men sell their wares
Can hardly walk 3,000 miles
Without being stopped short by a wall
Limits were not conferred on the sky — love and chaos simply
Fell together one day in the beginning — like coffee into a cup
Taken at morning when light is gold superadded to gold
With arms — exuberantly poised — to embrace every inch of the earth.
