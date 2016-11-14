Additional victim raises sexual assault allegations against UC Berkeley law student

An additional victim has come forward with sexual assault allegations against a UC Berkeley student who was charged with the separate rape of a 19-year-old female victim in September.

UC Police Department arrested Sardar Sikandar Wali Zia Khan, 25, on Sept. 4. Khan was initially charged with the rape and sexual penetration of the first victim, a campus student. The charges were amended Monday to include the additional victim.

The amended complaint states that Khan forcibly raped both the victims in early September. After his arrest, he was held at Santa Rita Jail and his bail was set at $200,000. On Sept. 15, he was released on bail after a $16,000 premium was paid to a bond agency on his behalf.

According to Khan, both he and the first victim lived in the campus-affiliated New Sequoia Apartments on Haste Street. Khan said he and the first victim started dating after meeting in the building elevator.

“I’m innocent, 100 percent,” Khan said.

The second victim reported a sexual assault to Berkeley Police Department.

“There’s a hysteria of sexual assaults on college campuses nationwide, many of which are well-founded, many of which are not,” said Kellin Cooper, Khan’s lawyer. “We expect that we will be able to show that these (charges) are not well-founded.”

The court agreed to meet again Nov. 21 to determine a potential bail increase in accordance with Khan’s amended charges.

