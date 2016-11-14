Cal women’s basketball tops Santa Clara, 73-58, at home

The Cal women’s basketball team had a tough battle on Monday night at Haas Pavilion against Santa Clara, winning 73-58. While the lead changed multiple times in the first half, Cal was able to pull away later in the third quarter putting up 24 points to Santa Clara’s 13. The Bears were led in scoring by Kristine Anigwe with 20 points, Mikayla Cowling with 16 points and Asha Thomas with 13 points — 12 of which came from three-pointers. The Broncos were led in scoring by Taylor Berry with 19 points. Anigwe picked up a double-double for Cal with 10 rebounds in addition to her points. The Bears scored a huge 40 points in the paint compared to the Broncos’ 22. Though some of Cal’s players faced early foul trouble, the Bears were able to move past it and use their deep bench to help finish with a win.

Full recap to follow.

