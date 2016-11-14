Cubs fan checklist: 1) Win the World Series. Done. 2) Reach out to Steve Bartman

Like most things in life, sports are filled with superstition. Curses. Winning streaks. “What-ifs.” At the end of the day, it’s easy to blame certain incidents on superstition, even if there are many other factors that contributed to the result.

For the Chicago Cubs organization, winning the 2016 World Series snapped a 108-year championship drought. Things like sliced bread, Korea as a nation and the guy who invented the internet hadn’t come into existence the last time the Cubs came out on top.

It became so bad that the Cubs winning the World Series became one of Major League Baseball’s longest lasting jokes.

Yet here they are, hoisting the trophy proudly, with millions of people around the nation singing and chanting “Go, Cubs, Go!”

So they won. The drought is over. The Cubs defeated the “Curse of the Billy Goat” and all the other superstitions that prevented Chicago from being crowned World Champions for all of these years. It’s time for Cubs fans and their organization to celebrate, as they should. But there’s still something that needs to be done as we all begin to hibernate for the offseason.

Kindly reach out to Steve Bartman.

Yes, that Steve Bartman. The one whom every Cubs fan unfairly associates with Chicago’s 2003 NLCS loss to the then-Florida Marlins. For those who don’t know the context of the situation, it’s one of the most controversial incidents in the history of baseball. And it really shouldn’t be.

In the top of the eighth inning in Game 6, with the Cubs just five outs away from moving onto the World Series, Marlins second-baseman Luis Castillo hit a 3-2 pitch from Cubs pitcher Mark Prior down the left-field line at Wrigley Field. Cubs left-fielder Moises Alou came over and reached up against the wall parallel to the third base line to try and catch the ball … only to be interfered with by Bartman, a 26-year-old Cubs fan who did what any other baseball fan would have done: tried to catch the souvenir. Based on the ball’s trajectory, it’s clear that it would have landed in the stands had none of the fans nor Alou touched the ball, and it would have been a great catch on Alou’s part.

After watching the clip several times, as many other baseball fans certainly have, I’m also confident that Alou probably would have caught the ball if Bartman and other surrounding fans hadn’t been near the play. If Alou had made the catch, the Cubs, leading 3-0 at the time, would have been just four outs away from reaching the World Series, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since 1945.

But Bartman did attempt to catch the ball, and to the great dismay of Alou and thousands of others, he prevented the outfielder from making the play. With another chance to finish his at-bat, Castillo took the next pitch for ball four, and Cubs fans everywhere know what happened after that: Prior and the Cubs bullpen proceeded to give up eight runs in the inning as the Cubs fell 8-3 and the Marlins forced a Game 7, which they won 9-6 the following night.

Enter hatred, blame, confusion and of course, death threats.

For days, weeks and even years after the incident, Cubs fans everywhere placed an overwhelming amount of blame for the shocking series defeat on Bartman, an innocent fan who did what many other baseball fans would have, and should have, done. Looking back, Bartman obviously wouldn’t have done the same, but it’s bullshit to hate him as much as Cubs fans have over the years.

I get it, Chicago. To wait dozens of years between World Series victories is torturous. And it’s easy to ask, “What if Bartman hadn’t interfered with Alou on that play?” But to all the fans, newspapers, broadcasters and yes, even then-governor Rod Blagojevich, to blame Bartman for losing the opportunity to go to the World Series is ridiculous.

If you’re going to blame someone, I guarantee you that the entire 2003 Cubs team will take it. Veteran shortstop Alex Gonzalez bobbled a ball that also should have been the second out of the inning. Prior missed his location multiple times, and the Marlins made him pay for his mistakes.

Oh and by the way, Game 7 also happened. Bartman had nothing whatsoever to do with that game. And how about the two previous losses in the series? Want to blame Bartman for those, too?

It’s easy to point fingers and pick on a scapegoat like Bartman. According to many, he was a huge Cubs fan who had his entire life turned upside down because he was a fan during one of the biggest games in Cubs history, and a ball came toward him in the stands. For 13 years since the infamous foul ball down the left field line, he has been shunned by Cubs fans and forced to live a life that he doesn’t deserve to live.

Now that you all have overcome years of defeat and disappointment, it’s time to celebrate. It’s time to be excited for the futures of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Cubs baseball as a whole. But now that your team has won, you should also look back at the things you said and the way you treated Bartman in the aftermath of the 2003 NLCS incident. Throwing debris at him as he left the stadium? His family needing police protection immediately following the game? Phone calls saturated with harassment?

That was 13 years ago. And now the curse is finally broken.

To Steve: I’m incredibly happy for you. It must feel great to have years of unnecessary hate and pressure lifted off your shoulders. I hope you enjoy the Cubs’ victory as much as the players themselves.

To the Cubs organization and Cubs fans everywhere: I encourage you to reach out to Bartman and make things right. While I understand that Bartman values his privacy in the years following the incident, you never know if a simple letter or note of encouragement or celebration might make his day.

He has already refused numerous opportunities to make a profit in advertising and donations over the years. I don’t expect him to openly accept any apologies or offers of reconciliation, which is totally understandable. But it would make a great story for Bartman to be welcomed back into Cubs nation with open arms. Be humble and kind, asking him not for forgiveness but for the opportunity for him and everyone to celebrate together as they should. He’s been a good sport for all these years, including this past month when he admitted that he didn’t want to take any of the attention away from the Cubs organization during their World Series run. He deserves to enjoy this just as much as anyone.

It’s the right thing to do, especially if you contributed to the initial outcry against Bartman 13 years ago. Enjoy your offseason, but remember all that Steve Bartman has sacrificed too.

Go, Cubs, Go!