3 arrested after attempted robbery in Southside Berkeley

Berkeley Police Department has arrested three suspects in connection to an attempted robbery that occurred Monday in Southside Berkeley, according to a BPD advisory.

After receiving reports of an attempted robbery, a BPD officer pulled over a suspect car that allegedly contained a handgun, according to the alert. The alert stated that three suspects inside the car — an 18-year-old man from Oakland, an 18-year-old man from San Vallejo and a 19-year-old man from San Pablo— were arrested and are facing charges for attempted robbery and weapon possession.

The victim of the attempted robbery was reportedly walking near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Dwight Way at around 10:30 p.m. when he reportedly saw a car park ahead of him, according to the alert. The alert stated that the two men allegedly exited the parked car after the the victim walked past it and began to follow him.

The victim — who was aware of the recent uptick in robberies near campus — subsequently became suspicious and began to run away, allegedly prompting the men chase after him, with the suspect car driving alongside them on the street, the alert stated. After the suspect took out his phone to call BPD, the alleged suspects fled in their car.

A BPD officer responding to the call reportedly saw a vehicle matching the victim’s description leaving the area, which he stopped near the intersection of University Avenue and Walnut Street, according to the alert. The victim identified all three suspects who were inside the car in a field line-up.

The suspects were booked at City of Berkeley Jail. BPD is urging community members with more information about the crime to contact them at (510) 981-5742.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor.