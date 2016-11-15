Berkeley police arrest 2 suspects in connection to stolen BMW

Berkeley Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a stolen BMW on Monday, recovering handguns and 1.25 grams of suspected methamphetamine, among other items.

About 10:20 p.m., BMW Assist — a stolen vehicle tracking system — notified BPD that a stolen BMW appeared to be parked at the Berkeley Marina’s O Dock Parking Lot, according to a BPD alert.

Two officers located the vehicle, and detained the two adult occupants of the vehicle, the alert stated. Both occupants are on felony probation for identity theft with search clauses, according to the alert.

In addition to the handguns and suspected methamphetamine, officers found in the vehicle credit cards, checks, consumer profiles and mail belonging to several victims.

BPD arrested Travis Penaluna, 25, of El Sobrante and Christina Taylor, 32, of Kensington.

Court records show Penaluna faces charges including identity theft, providing false identity to the police, vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of amphetamines and probation violations. Taylor faces the same charges, as well as carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and being a prohibited owner of ammunition.

Penaluna is being held at Berkeley Jail and his bail is set at $37,500, while Taylor is being held at Santa Rita Jail with her bail set at $297,500. Both their arraignments are set for Thursday.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ayoonhendricks.