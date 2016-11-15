Cal men’s basketball looking for 2-0 start despite likely playing without Ivan Rabb

After a subpar preseason exhibition win over Cal Baptist, the Cal men’s basketball team showed its true force Friday night with a dominant 82-53 victory against South Dakota State, despite playing without star big man Ivan Rabb. Without him, the Bears relied on their outside shooting to do the job offensively, while Kingsley Okoroh and Kameron Rooks protected the paint with four blocks each.

This week, Cal hosts UC Irvine, and the Bears’ 7-footers will have a bit more of a challenge down low. While the Jackrabbits had no player on their roster taller than 6 feet and 9 inches, the Anteaters have a 7-footer of their own in senior center Ioannis Dimakopoulos. His presence and the probable lack of Rabb in the lineup again will force the Bears to look for three-pointers early and often, like they did last week in their season opener.

Cal had a blistering start against South Dakota State, holding the Jackrabbits scoreless for nearly the first seven minutes of the game, taking a quick 9-0 lead and never relinquishing it. Admittedly, the Jackrabbits weren’t the staunchest of opponents, but the margin of victory without Rabb speaks volumes for what the Bears are capable of, especially in terms of depth and defense.

Collectively, Cal held South Dakota State to 28.6 percent from the field while shooting 46.9 percent itself. The Bears took advantage of the Jackrabbits’ inability to use their small size by running around the Cal big men, and they in turn forced South Dakota State into attempting more than half of its shots from downtown. In addition, the Bears’ defense showcased its prowess best in the second half when it held its opponent scoreless for nearly 11 minutes while going on a 24-0 run, which ultimately settled the game.

The Anteaters come into this season having lost their star player ─ and giant ─ 7-foot-6 Mamadou N’Diaye, who forewent his senior season for a shot at the NBA. Although Ndiaye wasn’t the team’s leading scorer ─ that title belonged to Luke Nelson, who has recently been injured but may play against Cal ─ he was certainly a dominant presence down low, averaging 2.4 blocks per game. This year, he has been replaced by Dimakopoulos as Irvine’s rim-protector, but regardless of the opposing big man, the Bears would be expected to rely on their outside shooting.

Cal’s offense came from a variety of sources Friday night, including graduate transfer Grant Mullins, who started his first game in a Bears uniform and tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists with three three-pointers. Fellow seniors Jabari Bird and Sam Singer were crucial in the win as well, tallying 14 points and six rebounds apiece, with Bird making four shots from range and Singer shooting 60 percent from the field.

Singer provided a much-needed spark off the bench after starter and true freshman Charlie Moore struggled shooting the ball in his Cal debut despite being able to penetrate through the Jackrabbits’ defense on multiple occasions. In addition, Roger Moute a Bidias came off the bench with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Both Singer and Moute a Bidias ─ as well as the rest of the Cal bench ─ will play crucial roles Wednesday against a bigger, tougher opponent in the Anteaters.

Vikram Muller covers men’s basketball. Contact him at [email protected].