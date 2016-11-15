Here’s what to eat today

Breakfast: A breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, peppers, cherry tomatoes, and potatoes is the perfect way to start your day. You can cook all the ingredients in one skillet. Stuff a tortilla full of the cooked concoction and make several extras to store throughout the week ahead. It’s the perfect breakfast on the go. Add your favorite hot sauce and avocado slices and you’re good to go.

Snack: Banana with peanut butter, carrots with hummus or a pear. Something portable and filling is the key to your morning snack. Keep it light so you’ll be hungry for lunch.

Lunch: Pack up a salad in the morning and take it to go for lunch. Use a handful of arugula as the base of the salad. Cut up smoked mozzarella cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn and garbanzo beans. Mix the ingredients together and dress with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, oregano, garlic powder and a dash of salt and pepper. Add some grilled chicken, your favorite meat substitute or quinoa for extra protein.

Snack: DIY trail mix with peanuts, almonds, coconut shavings, banana chips, peanut butter chips, semisweet chocolate chips and freeze-dried strawberries. Add in your favorite dried fruits or nuts if you feel like your trail mix is lacking

Dinner: Make yourself a hearty quinoa bowl for dinner using as many veggies as you can get your hands on. Sautee mushrooms and onions, adding in white beans, cherry tomatoes and your favorite meat or vegan sausage. Pour the cooked quinoa into the pan and stir in parmesean cheese, chopped garlic and spices.

Dessert: Make a homemade ice cream sandwich with your favorite ice cream and two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

