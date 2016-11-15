Sick and starving?

You’re sick. You don’t feel well enough to make the trek to Safeway to buy your favorite tomato soup, your mother is 400 miles away and can’t make you some of her special chicken soup, nothing on Postmates sounds appetizing and your roommate has little to no cooking ability. Don’t worry — we won’t let you starve. Today, we’re bringing to you a simple recipe that anyone can make (even your roommate who may or may not be able to utilize a kitchen).

What you’ll need:

2 cups vegetable broth

2 eggs

1 tbsp cornstarch

1/2 cup sliced green onions

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

Optional: 1/3 tsp chopped ginger

What you’ll do:

Heat 1 cup vegetable broth in pot with ginger. Once boiling, add in eggs. Combine cornstarch and the other cup of vegetable broth. Stir until you get a smooth mixture. Add this mixture to the original mixture in the pot. Heat until soup thickens, making sure to stir constantly. Add in green onions, salt and pepper.

Enjoy!

