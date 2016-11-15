If you live in any of the residence halls, coops, Greek houses or really any communal living situation, the importance of a properly maintained snack drawer can never be too highly emphasized. The snack drawer is the backbone of easy, comfortable living, and with all the stress of student life, it saves you one worry: food.

Your snack drawer is most likely in your room, so these tips for snack drawer maintenance will center around non-perish- ables, finger foods and multitaskers.