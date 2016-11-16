10 Big Game pick-up lines

With Big Game coming up this weekend, I’m sure you’re dying to know some sweet pick-up lines you can use on your peers at Game Day. Whether you’re trying to pick up a UC Berkeley student or a Stanford University student, we’ve got the lines you need to score a touchdown in the love department this weekend.
- Did you know Bears can climb trees?
- Wanna hiber-mate? (Cause we’re Bears, ya know…)
- If Axe attracts women in the commercials, will “the Axe” work on you?
- I like your Cal jersey, but I’m sure it would look better on the floor.
- Is that mistletoe growing on the Stanford Tree?
- You could grab ahold of my axe any day.
- What color does Cardinal, Blue and Gold make when they mix together? Who knows, but let’s find out.
- Regardless of who wins the game, I’ve got the “W” with you by my side.
- You put the “tail” in tailgate.
- The only thing hotter than that Cardinal red is your smile.
Have a great Big Game week and don’t forget to let us at the Clog know if you “score” with any of these pick-up lines. If none of these work it’s probably your execution (like an axe).
