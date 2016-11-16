Berkeley police locate missing person in Berkeley

11/16/16 Update: This article has been updated to reflect that the missing person has since been found.

Berkeley Police Department located a missing person, according to an alert sent out Wednesday at 9:12 p.m.

Several hours earlier, BPD sent out a brief stating that they were searching for a missing person who was last seen on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of Bonar Street.

The missing person, John Crochet, is described in the alert as a 72-year-old black male with gray hair and a goatee who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white golf hat, blue sweatpants with the gold text BERKELEY on the bottom, sunglasses and a gray and burgundy jacket, the alert stated.

Brenna Smith is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @bsmith_1853.